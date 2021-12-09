ESPN's Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Announce Split After 3 Years of Marriage, 'Remaining Friends'

Former NBA player Jalen Rose and First Take co-host Molly Qerim will both continue to work at ESPN

ESPN personalities Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are ending their marriage after three years.

"After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways," Rose, a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, wrote on his Instagram Story, Wednesday.

"We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship going forward," he said. "Please respect our privacy at this time."

Qerim, a moderator on the popular ESPN show, First Take, has not publicly addressed the news on her social media accounts.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Rose said the marriage came to an end once Qerim moved to Connecticut, where ESPN is headquartered. He filed for divorce in April.

Rose played for a number of teams during his NBA career, including the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks. He retired in 2007.

The couple was married in July 2018 in a small ceremony in New York City, Page Six reported at the time.

In a 2017 interview with Uproxx, Qerim opened up about how the couple managed to balance their professional and personal relationships.

"I think balance is everything we're all trying to figure out, right? Regardless of what phase of life we're in, regardless of your career and of your relationship," she told the outlet.