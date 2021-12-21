Stephen A. Smith made the announcement while appearing virtually on First Take

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Announces On-Air That He Has COVID-19: 'Thank God I Was Vaccinated'

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith announced on Tuesday that he has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Smith, a commentator on the popular ESPN show, First Take, appeared on the program from his home and said he tested positive over the weekend. Before his segment, Smith had hinted on social media that he had "something" to reveal on the show.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19, I have the coronavirus," Smith said on First Take. "I learned this over the weekend. I got tested three times last week prior to the weekend and I had tested negative. I tested negative before I departed from L.A., I tested negative when I arrived in L.A., I tested negative when I got back from L.A."

Smith, 54, said he has only experienced mild symptoms so far and had previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

"Thank God I was vaccinated," he said. "Thank God I got the Pfizer vaccine, two shots a few months ago."

Smith also said he had not yet received a booster shot, which has both Pfizer and Moderna have said are effective against the Omricon variant of coronavirus.

After making his announcement, Smith lambasted the Brooklyn Nets for allowing their point guard, Kyrie Irving, to return to the team on a part-time basis despite his unvaccinated status.

"It's one of the most shameful things I think [the Nets] could've ever done," Smith said. "To make this capitulation, to make this concession, for [Irving]."

A rep for the Nets did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about Smith's remarks.

"The fact that [the Nets] reversed course on this is egregious, and disgusting to be quite honest with you," he added.

Before the start of the 2021-22 season, the Nets initially said Irving would not be allowed to play or practice with Brooklyn without being vaccinated.