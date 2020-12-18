ESPN's SportsCenter Host Scott Van Pelt Reveals He Has COVID-19: 'Won't Be Doing Shows for a Bit'
The sportscaster has worked for the network for nearly 20 years
Scott Van Pelt has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday evening, the 54-year-old host of ESPN’s late-night SportsCenter revealed in a tweet that he will be off the air after testing positive for the novel respiratory virus.
"Won't be doing shows for a bit after a positive Covid-19 test," he tweeted. "Thankfully, no fever & I feel fine. Just can't smell or taste anything which was my clue to go get a test."
Without revealing when he will return to the network, Van Pelt added, "So, I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long."
Van Pelt's colleagues sent the sportscaster support on social media following the news.
"Best wishes for a speedy recovery," wrote ESPN's Adam Schefter as Fox Sports' Peter Schrager added, "Get well soon. Sports tv isn't [the] same without you."
Van Pelt, who has worked for ESPN for nearly 20 years, is one of the network's highest-profile on-air personalities to contract COVID-19, according to USA Today.
Earlier this month, ESPN senior fantasy analyst Matthew Berry and college basketball analyst Dan Dakich also announced they tested positive for the virus.
"I tested positive for COVID," Berry, 50, wrote on Twitter Dec. 10 alongside a piece he wrote about his COVID experience, while Dakich, 58, revealed he tested positive on his radio show.
"Shoot…! I got COVID," Dakich said at the time. "I got COVID. I'm doing it from my basement. I can't taste, I can’t smell and I can't think. What the hell?"
