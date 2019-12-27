Late ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff's Fiancée Breaks Her Silence on His Death: 'He Loved People'

Image zoom Katy Berteau and Edward Aschoff Katy Berteau/Twitter

Katy Berteau — the fiancée of ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff, who died suddenly on his 34th birthday earlier this week — is opening up about her last days with him.

In an emotional series of posts on Thursday, Berteau took over her late partner’s Twitter and Instagram accounts to express her love and gratitude for Aschoff and fans who extended their support. She also, with each message, shared another photo that showed the journalist in his everyday life.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies, condolences, and prayers for me and his family and friends,” she wrote.

Aschoff, an on-air reporter for ESPN who covered college football, died on Tuesday following a recent bout with pneumonia. He was set to tie the knot with Berteau in April.

“The outpouring of love, admiration, and gratitude for his life have been so incredible, and have helped me through these last few days,” continued Berteau. “It has brought me brief moments of joy in this darkness to see all the pictures, videos, and memories of all the lives he touched.”

RELATED: ESPN College Football Reporter Dies on 34th Birthday After Recently Contracting Pneumonia

Berteau went on to say how “proud” she is that her fiancé is being remembered for his positive contributions on society and the people he interacted with. The purpose of issuing a statement, she said, was also to clear up and explain the details surrounding his sudden passing.

This month, Aschoff’s health landed him in the emergency room and admittance to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia, a more progressed, widespread lung infection.

Doctors prescribed antibiotic treatment that didn’t reverse the reporter’s worsening symptoms, Berteau said. After several medical tests, Aschoff found out he had HLH, or hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare condition that causes the immune system to harm itself.

Within three days of being sent to the intensive care unit, she said, Aschoff died.

(11/12) Thank you all again for loving him as much as he loved you. pic.twitter.com/rEtYnej64o — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 27, 2019

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s Duane Chapman Spends First Christmas Since Wife Beth’s Death with Kids

“I want to share the brightness that he showed, even up until the last day he was awake,” wrote Berteau. “He kept the doctors and nurses constantly laughing, and always made a point to thank them and tell them what a great job they were doing.”

The grieving fiancée said Aschoff was, even in his hospital bed, coordinating with friends to wrap his gifts for Berteau, looking forward to spending the holiday with his loved one.

“He loved people with his entire being,” Berteau wrote.

She added, sharing a picture of herself getting down on one knee to propose to Aschoff, “Thank you all again for loving him as much as he loved you.”

In his final Instagram post, shared on Dec. 4, Aschoff described having pneumonia as the “absolute worst,” and thanked his fiancée for helping him through the difficult illness.

“Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst,” he captioned a photo of Berteau. “But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself.”

He continued: “All the soup, tea and delicious meals have kept me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. Love you, babe. Thanks for putting up with my 5 am coughing fits @katybert #wcw.”