Among the athletes participating are Olympian Kyla Ross, former NFL star Booger McFarland, and golfer Justin Thomas

ESPN Is Hosting an All-Star Peloton Ride with a Bunch of Amazing Athletes

They've won Olympic medals, Super Bowls, NCAA championships, and PGA Tours, but some of the world's most prominent athletes are about to experience another epic competition — a 20-minute Peloton race.

ESPN has teamed up with Peloton to host the Peloton All-Star Ride on May 30, which will feature sixteen famous athletes — eight male and eight female — riding from their respective homes.

The rider with the highest output number (the combination of a rider’s cadence and resistance) in each of the two rides will be declared the winner for his or her respective division. If the participating athletes collectively reach an output of 3,000, Peloton will donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City.

Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint will be leading the men’s division, which includes famous faces like NFL star Kyle Rudolph, Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland, and professional golfers Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

The women's division, which features athletes like Olympic gymnast Kyla Ross, tennis star Victoria Azarenka, and Olympic softball player Michele Smith, will be helmed by Peloton instructor Robin Arzon.

ESPN on-air commentator Ryan Ruocco and Peloton instructor Ally Love will provide commentary during the one-hour special.

See below for the full list of competing athletes.

Men's Division

Mike Golic, Jr.: ESPN analyst and former Notre Dame Football standout

Matt Grevers: Olympic swimmer

Gordon Hayward: NBA All-Star

Booger McFarland: NFL analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion

Rory McIlroy: professional golfer

Kyle Rudolph: Minnesota Vikings tight end

Justin Thomas: professional golfer

Bubba Watson: professional golfer

Women's Divison

Victoria Azarenka: professional tennis player

Allyson Felix: Olympic track and field gold medalist

Morgan Pressel: professional golfer

Monica Puig: professional tennis player

Colleen Quigley: Olympic cross country runner

Kyla Ross: Olympic gymnast

Michele Smith: Olympic softball player

Dawn Stanley: South Carolina women's basketball team head coach