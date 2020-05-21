ESPN Orders Tom Brady Docuseries Following Michael Jordan's The Last Dance Success

The Last Dance, which documents Michael Jordan's final season and sixth championship with the Chicago Bulls, recently aired in a 10-part series on ESPN

Following the success of the Michael Jordan docuseries, The Last Dance, ESPN has chosen another sports legend to feature: Tom Brady.

On Thursday, the sports network debuted the trailer for Man in the Arena, a docuseries that will follow the football star’s 20-year career, including his nine Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. The series is set to air in 2021, Brady announced on his Twitter page Thursday.

“I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s ‘Man in the Arena’ speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995,” he wrote alongside the trailer for the ESPN series. “It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way.”

"Realizing my potential is what my career has been all about. Things that I've dreamed about have actually come true," Brady, who recently left the Patriots and signed on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says in the trailer.

"Things have happened in my life as I kind of hoped they would happen,” he continues. “It's been, I mean, just a complete evolution, you know, how I just kind of kept fighting and clawing to continue to power forward. You just keep putting one foot in front of the other, and you keep trying to make progress, so when I look at over 20 years, I look at how far I've come."

Man in the Arena, produced by Gotham Chopra's Religion of Sports and Brady's 199 Productions, will air in nine parts.

The Last Dance, which aired its final episodes Sunday, proved to be a phenomenal hit for ESPN. Jordan — considered the best basketball player of all time — was famous for his intensity on the court, often trash-talking opponents and even his teammates. But he was undoubtedly the pivotal piece to the Bulls’ six championships during the 1990s.

The 10-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the 1997-1998 Bulls season, which saw the team enter the NBA at the time as two-time defending champions. Despite their success, it would be the last time the team’s core players, such as Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson, would all be together.