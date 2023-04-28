ESPN Fires Longtime Baseball Reporter Marly Rivera for Cursing at Fellow Journalist

A longtime baseball reporter for ESPN has lost her job following a profane exchange at New York's Yankee Stadium.

ESPN national baseball reporter Marly Rivera, 49, was at the New York Yankees' game against the Los Angeles Angels Apr. 18, with the intent to interview team captain Aaron Judge.

According to a report from The New York Post, another reporter, Ivón Gaete, showed up at the same time to interview Judge. Rivera, who claimed she had scheduled dedicated time for her interview, became angry when Gaete ignored this explanation.

A video posted by TMZ Sports shows the two reporters quarreling as Judge signs autographs for fans, capturing the moment in which Rivera calls Gaete a "f------ c---."

"I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have," Rivera told The Post. She also claimed to have apologized to Gaete directly.

However, ESPN confirmed to the outlet that Rivera was no longer on staff. "She no longer works here." Her bio has been removed from their website.

Rivera alluded that her outburst toward Gaete might be only part of the reason she was fired.

"I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements," she said to The Post.

Gaete is a freelance journalist who is married to John Blundell, who serves as Major League Baseball's vice president of communications.

ESPN is currently in the process of laying off a number of employees as part of parent company Disney's strategy, with cuts having begun on Monday, according to Sports Business Journal.