Image zoom Edward Aschoff Edward Aschoff/Instagram

Edward Aschoff, an on-air reporter for ESPN, died on Tuesday — his 34th birthday — following a recent bout with pneumonia.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” said ESPN in a statement on Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Though a cause of death has not been reported, Aschoff had recently contracted pneumonia, a lung infection that kills approximately 50,000 Americans each year, according to the CDC.

“Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light,” tweeted ESPN senior vice president Rob King on Tuesday. “He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancée and family, and brought joy to the job. I hope you knew him, too.”

College football fans will recognize Aschoff’s work from ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, covering the sport on campuses all around the U.S.

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

Aschoff grew up in Oxford, Mississippi, with a father who was an Ole Miss professor and a mother who was a special education teacher at the local school district. He attended the University of Florida.

According to ESPN, Aschoff was set to marry his fiancée, Katy Berteau, in April after she had proposed to him last December.

In his final Instagram post, shared on Dec. 4, Aschoff described having pneumonia as the “absolute worst,” and thanked his fiancée for helping him through the difficult illness.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Former NFL Player George Atkinson III, 27, Dies 1 Year After Twin Brother’s Death by Suicide

“Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst,” he captioned a photo of Berteau. “But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself.”

He continued: “All the soup, tea and delicious meals have kept me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. Love you, babe. Thanks for putting up with my 5 am coughing fits @katybert #wcw.”

Aschoff, earlier this month, had asked his followers on Twitter if they had any experience with multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia, describing himself as someone who “never gets sick.” He later wrote that he was on antibiotics but still spent nights coughing and sweating out a fever.

RELATED: NASCAR Racer and Hall of Famer Junior Johnson Dead at 88: ‘What a Legend’

Aside from athletics, Aschoff was passionate about another figure in entertainment — Godzilla. The man loved the franchise so much that he was included as an extra in this past May’s sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters.

He was able to attend the Los Angeles premiere for the film with his fiancée to see his big-screen appearance, and he even got to meet one of the movie’s stars (and the fan’s Friday Night Lights idol), Kyle Chandler.

“This kid who used to wake up early on Saturday morning to watch Godzilla movies until he was forced to play outside hit the red carpet at the #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters world premiere at the @chinesetheatres in #Hollywood!” wrote Aschoff on Instagram, documenting his excitement on the big day.

He added: “Oh, and I got to hang out with Coach Taylor for a second. NBD. Shoutout to @csetalent for the help and my beautiful date @katybert for letting me nerd out all night!”