See All the Athletes in the Buff in This Year’s ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue

The 2019 edition of ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue features athletes from a variety of different sports, including football, soccer, surfing, and golf
By Lindsay Kimble
September 04, 2019 02:13 PM

Eagles offensive line

Andrew Hetherington for ESPN

The Super Bowl LII Champions — Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Lane Johnson — are “a special group of guys,” Johnson told the magazine.

Katrin Davidsdottir

Benedict Evans for ESPN

The CrossFit women’s champion in both 2015 and 2016, Davidsdottir, 26, is “so proud” of her body, she said in the issue. “Every single muscle of my body, I had to work for it. I had to earn that. They don’t just show up.”

Alex Honnold

Cory Richards for ESPN

The 33-year-old climber — featured in Free Solo — said of his death-defying stunts: “Once you commit, you give yourself 100 percent to the climb.”

Katelyn Ohashi

Dana Scruggs for ESPN

The former UCLA Gymnast, 22 — whose viral routine made headlines — said in her interview, “I have gone through eating disorders and body shaming, and here I am today doing this shoot for millions of people to see.”

Chris Paul

Gary Land for ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Paul, 34, said the body area he’s most proud of are his “abs” — though, “When I eat, that’s where the weight comes immediately. If I eat french fries, one or two, they go right there.”

Kelley O’Hara

Heather Hazza for ESPN

The U.S. women’s national soccer team player, 31, opened up about winning the World Cup and posing for the Body Issue, explaining, “It’s really interesting coming off the World Cup because you basically just brutalize your body — run it into the ground.”

Christian Yelich

Joe Pugliese for ESPN

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder, 26, told the magazine, “Over your career, you learn a lot about what it’s like to play professional baseball. You start to understand and listen to your body more. You learn to manage a lot.” 

Evander Kane

Marcus Eriksson for ESPN

The San Jose Sharks Left Wing, 28, admitted that he likes “to embrace the entertainment side of sports.”

Amanda Nunes

Marcus Smith for ESPN

The UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, 31, admitted to the magazine, “I was always the underdog.”

James Hinchcliffe

Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for ESPN

At 32, the IndyCar Series driver has a lot of scars. He told ESPN, “Honestly, when you see them, they don’t make a lot of sense until you know how I got them.”

Myles Garrett

Peggy Sirota for ESPN

Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end, is 23 and “always striving for more,” he said.

Michael Thomas

Peter Hapak for ESPN

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver, 26, said he was “proud of my whole body” after seeing his Body Issue photos.

Nancy Lieberman

Ramona Rosales for ESPN

WNBA Hall of Famer Liberman, 61, told ESPN, “I want to see moms, housewives, athletes go, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe she looks like that. She’s 60. I can do that too.’ It’s important to take care of yourself.”

Brooks Koepka

Rob Daly for ESPN

The number one ranked men’s golfer, 29, “always wanted” to be in the Body Issue, he said, adding, “I thought it’d be so cool. I’m in the best shape of my life probably right now. And I’m excited about it.”

Scout Bassett

Richard Phibbs for ESPN

Bassett, a 31-year-old U.S. Paralympic track and field athlete who lost her right leg in a fire, told the magazine, “If you love who you are and you’ve owned and accepted your journey, there’s beauty in that.”

Lakey Peterson

Sarah Lee for ESPN

Surfer Peterson, 24, was the first woman to pull an aerial maneuver in competition. She told ESPN, “I’ve always felt like I want to represent myself and young females in a really positive, healthy way. The Body Issue shows that you can be confident and enjoy that and celebrate that in a really healthy and gorgeous way.”

Liz Cambage

Sophy Holland for ESPN

The Las Vegas Aces Center, 27, shared with ESPN: “No one’s been able to stop me my whole life, and I’m not going to stop any time soon.”

