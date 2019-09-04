See All the Athletes in the Buff in This Year’s ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue

Eagles offensive line
The Super Bowl LII Champions — Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Lane Johnson — are “a special group of guys,” Johnson told the magazine.
Katrin Davidsdottir
The CrossFit women’s champion in both 2015 and 2016, Davidsdottir, 26, is “so proud” of her body, she said in the issue. “Every single muscle of my body, I had to work for it. I had to earn that. They don’t just show up.”
Alex Honnold
The 33-year-old climber — featured in Free Solo — said of his death-defying stunts: “Once you commit, you give yourself 100 percent to the climb.”
Katelyn Ohashi
The former UCLA Gymnast, 22 — whose viral routine made headlines — said in her interview, “I have gone through eating disorders and body shaming, and here I am today doing this shoot for millions of people to see.”
Chris Paul
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Paul, 34, said the body area he’s most proud of are his “abs” — though, “When I eat, that’s where the weight comes immediately. If I eat french fries, one or two, they go right there.”
Kelley O’Hara
The U.S. women’s national soccer team player, 31, opened up about winning the World Cup and posing for the Body Issue, explaining, “It’s really interesting coming off the World Cup because you basically just brutalize your body — run it into the ground.”
Christian Yelich
The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder, 26, told the magazine, “Over your career, you learn a lot about what it’s like to play professional baseball. You start to understand and listen to your body more. You learn to manage a lot.”
Evander Kane
The San Jose Sharks Left Wing, 28, admitted that he likes “to embrace the entertainment side of sports.”
Amanda Nunes
The UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, 31, admitted to the magazine, “I was always the underdog.”
James Hinchcliffe
At 32, the IndyCar Series driver has a lot of scars. He told ESPN, “Honestly, when you see them, they don’t make a lot of sense until you know how I got them.”
Myles Garrett
Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end, is 23 and “always striving for more,” he said.
Michael Thomas
The New Orleans Saints wide receiver, 26, said he was “proud of my whole body” after seeing his Body Issue photos.
Nancy Lieberman
WNBA Hall of Famer Liberman, 61, told ESPN, “I want to see moms, housewives, athletes go, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe she looks like that. She’s 60. I can do that too.’ It’s important to take care of yourself.”
Brooks Koepka
The number one ranked men’s golfer, 29, “always wanted” to be in the Body Issue, he said, adding, “I thought it’d be so cool. I’m in the best shape of my life probably right now. And I’m excited about it.”
Scout Bassett
Bassett, a 31-year-old U.S. Paralympic track and field athlete who lost her right leg in a fire, told the magazine, “If you love who you are and you’ve owned and accepted your journey, there’s beauty in that.”
Lakey Peterson
Surfer Peterson, 24, was the first woman to pull an aerial maneuver in competition. She told ESPN, “I’ve always felt like I want to represent myself and young females in a really positive, healthy way. The Body Issue shows that you can be confident and enjoy that and celebrate that in a really healthy and gorgeous way.”
Liz Cambage
The Las Vegas Aces Center, 27, shared with ESPN: “No one’s been able to stop me my whole life, and I’m not going to stop any time soon.”