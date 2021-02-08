ESPN Baseball Reporter Pedro Gomez 'Unexpectedly' Dies at 58: 'A Friend to All'

"Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized," ESPN said in a statement following Pedro Gomez's death

Longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez, who worked for the network for nearly two decades, unexpectedly died this weekend at age 58.

The company announced the tragic loss in a statement on Sunday, revealing it was "unexpected" and no cause of death was available.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away," Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and sports content, said in a statement.

"Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized," Pitaro continued. "More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro's family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time."

Gomez joined ESPN in 2003 and covered baseball for SportsCenter and many other shows on the network. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; two sons, Rio and Dante; and a daughter, Sierra, ESPN said.

"Pedro was far more than a media personality," his family said in a statement to the network. "He was a dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids' biggest believer."

Many sports personalities reacted to Gomez's death on social media, and shared tributes to the man they called "a friend to all he met."

"We spent many baseball seasons together," TV host Alanna Rizzo wrote in a tweet. "I am sickened at this news and devastated for his family. I am in shock. RIP, Cubano."

"Pedro Gomez was an unbelievable person," added ESPN reporter Jorge Sedano. "I'm forever grateful for his friendship. He was a trailblazing journalist. He opened the door for Latinos in sports tv. I can't even explain how sad I am right now. Rest In Peace, Mi Hermano."

NBC Sports reporter Monte Poole called Gomez one of the "dudes," while San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood — who recently won the World Series as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers — remembered the former reporter for being "kind" and "genuine."

"Pedro Gomez was one of the kindest and most genuine people you'd ever come across in our game," Wood wrote. "We were all better off for knowing him personally and professionally. My deepest condolences to his family. What a terrible loss for our baseball community."