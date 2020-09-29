ESPN analyst Louis Riddick apologized during Monday Night Football for referring to Patrick Mahomes as "Pat"

ESPN Announcers Apologize After Patrick Mahomes' Mom Asks Them to Stop Calling Him Nickname

Patrick Mahomes' mom has got her son's back.

On Monday, Randi Mahomes — the mom of the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — expressed her frustration about Monday Night Football announcers referring to her son as ″Pat."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

″If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream... lol #help@ESPNNFL @espn,″ Randi wrote on Twitter.

According to ESPN, analyst and former NFL player Louis Riddick took the blame and publicly apologized on-air during the fourth quarter of Kansas City's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

″Guilty, guilty, guilty,″ Riddick, 51, said while laughing, his network reported. ″I apologize, Patrick."

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes Andy Lyons/Getty

Jacquelyn Dahl, founder of the sports marketing agency 1UP Sports Marketing that represents Patrick, tweeted directly to Randi and the athlete's fiancée, Brittany Matthews, about Riddick's apology, sharing a screenshot of Randi's tweet on the television screen.

″The @espn announcers apologized. and no one ever called him Pat ever again,″ Dahl wrote, adding three laughing emojis.

Randi eventually responded to Riddick's apology later Monday night on Twitter, writing, ″Thanks bunches @espn@ESPNNFL its a mom thing!!″

While speaking to reporter Lisa Salters following Kansas City's triumphant win against Baltimore 34-20, Patrick explained his mom's reasoning for preferring he be addressed by his full name.

″Hell yeah, my mom said I'm Patrick and my dad's Pat, so hopefully we can start calling Patrick to keep her happy, 'cause I don't wanna hear that tonight," he said with a smile.

Patrick finished Monday's game with 385 passing yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, ESPN reported.

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes Getty

Patrick, whose father, Pat Mahomes, is a former MLB player, signed a 10-year contract extension in July that ties him to the Chiefs through the 2031 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. The extension includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. Patrick has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected in the first round of the draft with the 10th pick.