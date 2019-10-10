Undefeated Welterweight Boxing Champion Errol Spence Jr., 29, in ICU After Crashing Ferrari

Image zoom Al Bello/Getty

Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. is currently in intensive care after crashing his white Ferrari early Thursday morning in Texas, Dallas police told PEOPLE.

In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the 29-year-old boxer was traveling at high speeds when his Ferrari crossed over a center median and flipped multiple times in downtown Dallas around 3 a.m.

Spence was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to police.

“A white Ferrari was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 block S. Riverfront Boulevard,” the department detailed in a statement to PEOPLE. “The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.”

Spence was then taken to the ICU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries, the department continued.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Tim Smith, spokesman for the television series Premier Boxing Champions, told ESPN.

“The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening,” Smith added. “We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Footage of the aftermath of the crash shows Spence’s mangled Ferrari being loaded into a tow truck. The vehicle’s rear end is crushed and the hood shows serious damage.

Spence is currently 26-0 in his professional career and holds both the IBF title — which he has held since May 2017 — and the WBC title, which he earned last month.

Shawn Porter, who Spence defeated on Sept. 28, tweeted his well-wishes to the boxer.

“My dad always tells me ‘this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that,’ ” Porter wrote. “With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully.”

Boxing promotional company, Top Rank, also tweeted a message with respect to Spence.

“The entire Top Rank family joins the boxing community in sending our thoughts and best wishes to Errol Spence Jr. and his family,” they wrote. “We are all in your corner.”

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas sent his own well-wishes in a video to social media.

“I know you just had an accident, and I just wanted to let you know I’m thinking about you and praying for you, as many people are,” Atlas said. “I also wanted to tell you that every time you stepped in the ring, I had no doubt you were going to win. But more importantly, neither did you. Use that same belief that same determination, to get better, to win this.”

A rep for Spence did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.