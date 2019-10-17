Boxer Errol Spence Jr. Involved in Ferrari Crash Charged with DWI After Being Released from Hospital

Image zoom Errol Spence Jr. Al Bello/Getty

Errol Spence Jr. has been charged with a DWI following his near-fatal rollover crash in Dallas last week.

Shortly after the champion boxer was released from the Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, local authorities announced that Spence, 29, would face criminal charges for allegedly driving his Ferrari while intoxicated.

“Errol Spence Jr. was charged with DWI, misdemeanor B,” a spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department tells PEOPLE. “Mr. Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges.”

“As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one,” the spokesperson continues. “It was a single-car accident with no other criminal charges. Therefore, no reason to get a warrant to pull the CDR (Black box) of the vehicle.”

A representative for Spence did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Errol Spence Jr. Bill Tompkins/Getty

Last Thursday, the Dallas Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Spence was traveling at high speeds when his Ferrari crossed over a center median and flipped multiple times in downtown Dallas around 3 a.m.

The boxer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to police.

Terrifying footage of the accident was later released, showing the boxer losing control of his car, making several flips in the street and ⁠— later on in the video ⁠— two other vehicles driving by without stopping.

Spence was taken to the ICU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center once authorities arrived at the scene, but the boxer’s management company and local police consistently noted that he was expected to survive his injuries.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Tim Smith, spokesman for the television series Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), told ESPN last Thursday. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening … We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Hours later, the company issued another statement about Spence’s condition and revealed that the boxer miraculously did not suffer any injuries other than some cuts on his face.

“Spence is awake & responding and his condition is stable. He did not sustain any broken bones—but has some facial lacerations,” PBC wrote on Twitter. “He is expected to make a full recovery and is resting with his family by his side.”

“The Spence’s want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene and the doctors who are taking care of him,” the company added.

The unified welterweight world champion is currently 26-0 in his professional career and holds both the IBF title — which he has held since May 2017 — and the WBC title, which he earned last month.

At this time, it is unclear whether Spence’s boxing career will be affected by the DWI charge.

A representative for PBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.