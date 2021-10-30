Broadcaster Ernie Johnson Mourns Death of His Son Michael at Age 33: 'Lived a Miraculous Life'

Turner Sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson announced the death of his son on social media

Ernie Johnson Jr. speak onstage at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Ernie Johnson Jr. speak onstage at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Ernie Johnson's son Michael Johnson has died. He was 33.

The Turner Sports broadcaster, 65, shared the heartbreaking news Friday night on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with Michael. 🤟," he wrote on Twitter.

The father of six, who has hosted Inside the NBA on TNT since 1990, also shared a photo of Michael on Instagram alongside a second heartfelt tribute to his late son.

"This guy we adopted from Romania in 1991 and diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy lived a miraculous life of 33 years," he wrote. "We lost michael johnson today and we're crushed," Ernie continued. "But we also know we'll see him again…and that sustains us."

Michael was one of four children adopted by Ernie and his wife Cheryl Johnson. Due to respiratory issues, Michael was required to use a ventilator.

Turner Sports released a statement Friday night addressing Michael's death and offering their "deepest condolences" to his loved ones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Cheryl and Ernie's beloved son, Michael, a true hero who uplifted and brought joy to everyone he touched," the network said. "The family's love, faith and commitment to one another will forever be an inspiration to us."

The NBA offered its condolences to the Johnson family as well in a statement posted Saturday morning on Twitter.