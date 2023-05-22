Erin Foster Praises Los Angeles Rams for 'Highlighting Cool Women' at Team's Draft House (Exclusive)

"I really think football has deserved for a team to be really progressive and forward-thinking and inclusive of women," Foster tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 01:08 PM
230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Photo: Joseph Baura/LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are all about supporting women in sports and finance.

The NFL team, whose front office includes more than 20 female employees, hosted a dinner with SoFi CMO Lauren Stafford Webb and entrepreneur Erin Foster to encourage financial literacy for women in sports and beyond at the team's Los Angeles Draft House.

According to USA Today, the number of women working in the NFL has steadily risen, hitting an all-time peak as of December 2022.

Foster, 40, tells PEOPLE there were two main reasons she wanted to participate in the all-women event at the Rams' Draft House: to expand the reach of women in sports and to support a longtime friend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Joseph Baura/LA Rams

"I really think football has deserved for a team to be really progressive and forward-thinking and inclusive of women," says Foster. "There are so many women working at the Rams and it's really cool to have a football team bringing people together to celebrate women."

Foster says that football "is an old boys' club" for the most part, but she's excited about the direction "the culture" of the sport is headed in as women become more prominent around the league.

Among those women is Lexi Vonderlieth, the Rams' Vice President of Marketing, who has been a close friend of Foster's since the two were teens. "My high school best friend works for the Rams, which is why I'm here. They do such a great job of hiring and highlighting cool women, which is what the NFL should be," says Foster.

230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Joseph Baura/LA Rams

As the VP for Rams marketing, Vonderlieth drives overall strategy and executes the development of exclusive partnerships for the NFL team, which provides support for partners at SoFi Stadium.

Webb, SoFi CMO, says her team is "on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions" and partnering with the Rams has given SoFi "a chance to celebrate the success of women entrepreneurs and creators."

230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Lauren Stafford Webb, CMO at SoFi. Joseph Baura/LA Rams

Webb adds, "There is work that needs to be done to fill both the confidence and education gap on finances. That is why it's so critically important for us at SoFi and for powerhouse women to use our voices to educate and empower women everywhere to know that they, too, can reach their ambitions."

Related Articles
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Announces His Retirement: 'My Story Has Always Been More Than Basketball'
Mac Jones Has ‘Sparkling’ Night Out With Girlfriend Sophia Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'Sparkling' Night Out with Girlfriend Sophie Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, celebrates with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
Golf Instructor Michael Block Sinks Hole-in-One at PGA Championship: 'I'm Very, Very Lucky'
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Yells 'I'm Back!' After Draining 3-Pointer in First Home Game
Jack Nicholson Attends Yet Another Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Since Russian Imprisonment
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Game Since Russian Imprisonment
LeBron James Honors 'Hero' Jim Brown in Emotional Message: 'We all stand on your shoulders'
LeBron James Honors Jim Brown in Emotional Tribute: 'We All Stand on Your Shoulders'
Christian McCaffrey x The Logan Project
Christian McCaffrey Honors His Super Fan Who Died of Cancer at Age 12: 'Let His Name Live on Forever'
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Civil Rights Activist and Actor, Dead at 87
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Says He's 'Definitely Interested' in Doing More Acting After Hosting 'SNL' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZbub9uEh_/ Verified A Sisterhood 🧡 The @la_sparks welcome @brittneyyevettegriner back for their first matchup of the season this Friday, May 19th at 11 pm/ET on @espn #BGisBack Edited · 19h; PHOENIX, AZ - May 03: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at Footprint Center on May 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images)
L.A. Sparks Players Share Love for Brittney Griner as They Prepare to Face Off in Her First Game Back
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne Pose Together at 'SI Swimsuit' Issue Party: 'LSU's FINESTTTT'
Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller
Champion College Waterskier Michael 'Micky' Geller Dead at 18: 'Overwhelmed with Sadness'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and girlfriend Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Judge Rules in Favor of Tiger Woods, Says Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Can't Get Out of NDA