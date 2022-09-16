Erin Andrews Says Her Driver Fell Asleep While on the Highway: 'This Is Not the Way I Want to Die'

Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews shared a terrifying experience from the road.

Andrews, 44, revealed to Charissa Thompson on Thursday's episode of their iHeart Radio podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa that a driver who was taking her from Chicago to Green Bay for last week's Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game fell asleep at the wheel.

She said that, while she was in the car, she had a conference call with Fox broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Members of the Packers, including Aaron Rodgers, were also on the call ahead of Andrews' sit-down with the quarterback.

"I'm typing, headphones are working, we're good. I hear snoring. I know it's not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It's my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!" Andrews said on the podcast.

Thompson clarified by asking: "Timeout. What do you mean he fell asleep at the wheel?"

"Snoring. Sleeping," Andrews replied.

Her cohost pressed for more details. "And the car is moving? We're not parked?" she asked.

"Moving, 65 miles an hour," Andrews said. "I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we're on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute, and I go, 'Are you effing sleeping?' Wakes up [like] Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I'm trying to work on, I'm trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…"

She said her anxiety did not dissipate until she reached her destination. She ended the call and requested the driver pull into a drive-through.

"I go in, I get him a coffee," Andrews said. "He doesn't drink it. The entire car ride I am like, 'Ahem, ahem, ahem,' monitoring if he's sleeping at the wheel."

"I was also stressed out because I wasn't really paying attention to my conference calls, which are like Bible to me," she said.

Andrews concluded the story by explaining that she made it to Green Bay safely. "[I did] the interview with Aaron, it went great," she said.