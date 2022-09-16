Erin Andrews Says Her Driver Fell Asleep While on the Highway: 'This Is Not the Way I Want to Die'

Andrews was on a conference call with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when she said she heard snoring from the driver's seat

By
Published on September 16, 2022 07:31 PM
ERIN ANDREWS
Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews shared a terrifying experience from the road.

Andrews, 44, revealed to Charissa Thompson on Thursday's episode of their iHeart Radio podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa that a driver who was taking her from Chicago to Green Bay for last week's Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game fell asleep at the wheel.

She said that, while she was in the car, she had a conference call with Fox broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Members of the Packers, including Aaron Rodgers, were also on the call ahead of Andrews' sit-down with the quarterback.

"I'm typing, headphones are working, we're good. I hear snoring. I know it's not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It's my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!" Andrews said on the podcast.

Thompson clarified by asking: "Timeout. What do you mean he fell asleep at the wheel?"

"Snoring. Sleeping," Andrews replied.

Her cohost pressed for more details. "And the car is moving? We're not parked?" she asked.

"Moving, 65 miles an hour," Andrews said. "I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we're on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute, and I go, 'Are you effing sleeping?' Wakes up [like] Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I'm trying to work on, I'm trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…"

RELATED VIDEO: Erin Andrews Was Once 'Smacked' in the Mouth by Baseball at MLB Game — and Has Photo Proof!

She said her anxiety did not dissipate until she reached her destination. She ended the call and requested the driver pull into a drive-through.

"I go in, I get him a coffee," Andrews said. "He doesn't drink it. The entire car ride I am like, 'Ahem, ahem, ahem,' monitoring if he's sleeping at the wheel."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was also stressed out because I wasn't really paying attention to my conference calls, which are like Bible to me," she said.

Andrews concluded the story by explaining that she made it to Green Bay safely. "[I did] the interview with Aaron, it went great," she said.

Related Articles
Willie Nelson Me and Paul Excerpt
Willie Nelson Recounts Past Suicide Attempt — and How Friend Paul English Supported Him After — in New Memoir
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Denies Having 'COVID Toe' After Positive Diagnosis, Says Injury Is a Fracture
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out Against Joe Biden's 'Fake White House' Over Vaccine Joke
Aaron Rodgers Blasted Biden Administration in Vaccine Rant Ahead of Packers' Playoffs Loss
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Relationship Timeline
Terry Bradshaw, Aaron Rodgers
Terry Bradshaw Says Aaron Rodgers 'Lied to Everyone' About Vaccination Status
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out After His Recent COVID-19 Vaccine Claims: 'I'm an Athlete, Not an Activist'
Aaron Rodgers ; Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up, Call Off Engagement
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: Everything They Said About Their Super-Private Relationship
-- Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pop up as Idol co judge Luke Bryan hosts
Luke Bryan Pokes Fun at Aaron Rodgers Vaccine Drama in 2021 CMAs Opening Monologue
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Agree to Disagree About Things and Not Debate Them': Source
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Relationship Timeline
Dan Bryan plays catch in memory of his son. July 20, 2022, Desloge, MO, at North County High School. Credit: Paul Nordmann
Devastated Dad Invites Hundreds of People to Play Catch After Losing Baseball-Loving Son: 'It's Healing'
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
'You Have to Share These Things': 15 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health
Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson — and the NSFW Reason She Made the First Move!