Erin Andrews Was Nervous Larry David Would Write a Curb Your Enthusiasm Episode About Her Wedding

Erin Andrews didn't want her reality to become fiction for Larry David.

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show on Monday evening, the 42-year-old sportscaster revealed to Jimmy Fallon that her wedding to husband Jarret Stoll almost inspired an episode of David's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Detailing that David, 73, was a guest at her June 2017 nuptials, Andrews first said that having him there was "the highlight" of her wedding. "Forget the bride, forget the groom, forget the alcohol bill we had with all the NHL players. He was there," she said.

"I had always been a fan of Seinfeld before. Like my husband even talked about Seinfeld in my vows. But I didn't watch Curb [Your Enthusiasm], and I didn't know, I guess, how neurotic he is and particular," she continued. "And I'm so glad that I didn't know this because I think I would have been so worried about it ... I would've been so nervous that he would have had a comment about everything."

Andrews then recounted a specific wedding moment that caused David to take notes for potential future use on his hit series.

The star told Fallon that there was a buffet and that all of the hockey players in attendance were chatting with David while in line. One player — who was at the front of the line — left his spot and walked to the back to be with the other athletes and David. The comedian then questioned the player about why he left his spot, to which the unnamed athlete responded, "I want to come back here with you guys."

A flummoxed David, according to Andrews' retelling of the story, then told the player, "Yeah, but you're where we all want to be. So why would you come back here? You're where we want to go."

Fast forward to the current year, when, Andrews told Fallon, 46, that she was watching Curb Your Enthusiasm with her husband when David's character attended a destination wedding in an episode.

Andrews said that she and her husband "were on the couch sweating, like, 'Oh, God! What's he gonna make fun of? What did we do?' "

But, thankfully, the couple realized that David instead drew inspiration from another couple's wedding, who "hopped on his charter and didn't offer to pay."

"That was a big thing for him," Andrews added. "... So thank God that was it."

Andrews and Stoll, 38, tied the knot in Montana during a sunset ceremony three years ago. The duo said their vows in front of an intimate group of friends and family and then celebrated with a reception — all designed by celebrity wedding planner Yifat Oren.

Andrews wore an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

The pair started dating in 2012, and Andrews confirmed their engagement in December of 2016.