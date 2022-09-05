Erin Andrews Cheekily Reveals How She Nails Her Tom Brady Impression

The Fox NFL sportscaster and reporter is expanding her line of team apparel, WEAR, to Major League Baseball

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.

Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2022 11:18 AM
ERIN ANDREWS
Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

Fox NFL sportscaster and reporter Erin Andrews has masterfully learned how to imitate a few players, coaches and colleagues during her career.

One of her go-to impressions? A certain quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I can always do a good Tom Brady," Andrews, 44, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue for its One Last Thing page. "How he comes on the phone when we do conference calls. It's all about how he says hello."

Andrews says it's easy for her colleagues to imitate her as well. "It's not hard, just plug your nose and talk— with a little Valley girl twist," she says, laughing.

As this year's pro football season gets underway, Andrews is also focusing on expanding her line of women's team apparel, WEAR, into Major League Baseball. Asked when she last felt empowered, Andrews recalled putting on one of the new shirts.

erin-andrews.jpg
James D. Smith/AP.

"I ripped off the tags and left them on the bathroom counter. And then last night when I got home, I was kind of cleaning up my bathroom and it was like my WEAR tag and a separate tag for Major League Baseball with the logo on it," she says. "They were just kind of laying perfectly so I took a picture of it. It's like the big league we've been waiting for. And it was just really cool when I looked down and saw both together like that, like this is awesome."

Andrews also discussed the last time she sang out loud. "Last night with my girlfriends, playing Lisa Lisa & the Cult Jam after numerous tequila ranch waters," she recalls. "I can kind of carry a tune, but I'm much better at imitating people."

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady Says 'There's a Lot of S--- Going On' When Pressed About 11-Day Absence from Buccaneers
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says Winning Another Super Bowl Would Be the 'Greatest Way to End' Career
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says He Won't Return to the NFL, Even If Tom Brady Asks: 'I'm Done with Football'
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'
Tom Brady in underwear
Gisele Bündchen Posts Video of Tom Brady in His Underwear to Promote Quarterback's New Line
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady Reacts to Teammate Rob Gronkowski Retiring a Second Time: 'You Deserve It'
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Rob Gronkowski, 4-Time Super Bowl Champion, Retires from NFL for Second Time: 'Gave It Everything'
Tom Brady Hertz Interview Courtesy: Hertz
Tom Brady Talks His 'Amazing Partnership' with Wife Gisele Bündchen: 'She's Just a Great Woman'
Tom Brady, Clyde Christensen
Buccaneers Coach Says Tom Brady Is Returning with a Plan for Team to Win Super Bowl in 2023
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Tries to 'Impart My Wisdom' to Help Teammates 'Reach Their Potential'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'
Todd Bowles
Todd Bowles to Replace Bruce Arians as Buccaneers Head Coach, Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Former Leader
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says 'Bitter Ending' to Last NFL Season Sparked His Retirement Reversal
Antonio Brown, Tom Brady
Tom Brady Asks for Compassion, Empathy for Antonio Brown After Football Player Cut by Bucs
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady Playing Until 50: 'If Anybody Can Do It, He Probably Can'
Antonio Brown Critcizes Bruce Arians, Questions Tom Brady Friendship
Antonio Brown Questions Tom Brady's Friendship After Being Released from Buccaneers