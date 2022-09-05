Erin Andrews Cheekily Reveals How She Nails Her Tom Brady Impression

Fox NFL sportscaster and reporter Erin Andrews has masterfully learned how to imitate a few players, coaches and colleagues during her career.

One of her go-to impressions? A certain quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I can always do a good Tom Brady," Andrews, 44, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue for its One Last Thing page. "How he comes on the phone when we do conference calls. It's all about how he says hello."

Andrews says it's easy for her colleagues to imitate her as well. "It's not hard, just plug your nose and talk— with a little Valley girl twist," she says, laughing.

As this year's pro football season gets underway, Andrews is also focusing on expanding her line of women's team apparel, WEAR, into Major League Baseball. Asked when she last felt empowered, Andrews recalled putting on one of the new shirts.

"I ripped off the tags and left them on the bathroom counter. And then last night when I got home, I was kind of cleaning up my bathroom and it was like my WEAR tag and a separate tag for Major League Baseball with the logo on it," she says. "They were just kind of laying perfectly so I took a picture of it. It's like the big league we've been waiting for. And it was just really cool when I looked down and saw both together like that, like this is awesome."

Andrews also discussed the last time she sang out loud. "Last night with my girlfriends, playing Lisa Lisa & the Cult Jam after numerous tequila ranch waters," she recalls. "I can kind of carry a tune, but I'm much better at imitating people."