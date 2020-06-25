Erin Andrews Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary with Husband Jarret Stoll

The sportscaster shared a sweet photo from the couple's wedding day

Erin Andrews has spent another year with her love, Jarret Stoll.

On Wednesday, the sportscaster, 42, celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her former NHL player husband, sharing a sweet photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Best day of the year!" Andrews wrote, as their anniversary also lands on Stoll's birthday. "Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary @stolly28 Love you! ❤️🎂❤️🎂."

Several famous friends and fans congratulated the couple on the milestone. Cheryl Burke, a dancer on Dancing with the Stars, wrote "Happy anniversary ♥️♥️" in the comments.

Vanessa Lachey also left the red heart emoji under Andrews' post.

Andrews and Stoll, 38, tied the knot in June 2017 in Montana at a sunset ceremony. The duo said their vows in front of an intimate group of friends and family and then celebrated with a reception — all designed by celebrity wedding planner Yifat Oren.

Andrews wore an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The pair started dating in 2012, and Andrews confirmed their engagement in December of 2016.

Stoll popped the question at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33 over the holidays. Andrews told Good Morning America in 2017 of the proposal, “We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child.”

The couple shares an adorable golden retriever named Howie.

In March, they celebrated the pup's birthday, with Andrews sharing some adorable family photos with the pooch.