"Just being able to give someone this opportunity, to throw a pitch out in the World Series, couldn't say no to that," Eric Stonestreet says about the auction item for Stand Up to Cancer

For baseball fans, supporting a good cause could lead to winning the chance of throwing out a ceremonial first pitch during the 2021 World Series.

On Friday, actor Eric Stonestreet helped announce the biggest prize from Stand Up to Cancer's Bid 2 End Cancer auction series, which has featured opportunities to bid on keepsakes, including game-worn jerseys and autographed memorabilia, in partnership with the MLB and MLB Club.

Being a guest of honor and participating in the long-standing baseball ritual is something Stonestreet, 50, has experience doing.

"I actually have thrown out the first pitch. I've gotten to do that a couple of times at baseball games. Of course, never the World Series," the Modern Family alum says. "But I've thrown out a pitch for Stand Up 2 Cancer in San Diego. I threw a pitch out, a couple of times, at Dodger Stadium which was super fun and nerve-racking."

Stonestreet also shares some wise words to the highest bidder who will be able to show off their throwing arm. "My advice is: the plate is further away than you think and you throw it higher than you think. That would be my advice if you're pitching from the mound," says the diehard Kansas City Royals fan, who "dreamed, just like every other little kid, of being a professional baseball player."

Eric Stonestreet Credit: Matthew McCabe

Along with baseball, Stonestreet is also passionate about raising awareness for cancer research through Stand Up to Cancer.

"I've been involved with Stand Up to Cancer for almost 12 years now. In the beginning, I got involved just because why everyone gets involved. The monies raised go to cancer research," he says. "Having been affected by cancer, like so many other people, I just thought it was a great place to put my name, my face and my efforts into. I've been working with Stand Up to Cancer for a long time and just love the opportunity to do it."

Stonestreet adds, "Just being able to give someone this opportunity, to throw a pitch out in the World Series, couldn't say no to that."

Eric Stonestreet Credit: Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series is scheduled for Oct. 26, the same day the auction for the ceremonial first pitch will end.