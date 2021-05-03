Eric McClure's Fiancée Says She'll Love Him 'Until My Last Breath' After His Death

Keira Brinegar Tibbss is mourning the loss of her fiancée, NASCAR driver Eric McClure.

As news of his death broke over the weekend, Tibbs posted a set of photos of the couple on Twitter, writing, "Eric, I will love you until my last breath. ... please wait for me until then. I love you more."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tibbs and McClure, who was 42, announced their engagement in September 2020 with a photo of Tibbs showing off her engagement ring at what appeared to be a Walt Disney theme park.

McClure's cause of death was not immediately released, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE that his body has been sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The driver, who made nearly 300 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, last raced in 2016. The nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure, McClure had his best finish in 2013, coming in eighth at the Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona.

In 2013, McClure said he had been diagnosed with acute renal failure and in 2019, he said that he was being treated for kidney failure, according to the Associated Press. He also suffered multiple concussions throughout his driving career.

RELATED VIDEO: Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dead at 42

"The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday," his family said in a statement on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. "They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time."

In a separate statement, NASCAR said, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric's family and friends."

Last year, McClure pleaded no contest to a 2018 misdemeanor domestic violence charge made against him by his estranged wife, according to the Roanoke Times.

At the time, he was ordered to complete 12 months of supervised probation, attend anger management classes and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments, the outlet reported.