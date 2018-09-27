Eric Decker Denies Cheating on Wife Jessie James Decker: 'Check' Your 'Facts'

Eric Decker won’t stand for anyone questioning his fidelity.

On Wednesday, the football player shut down rumors that he cheated on his wife Jessie James Decker on Twitter.

Responding to a since-deleted tweet accusing the 31-year-old of infidelity, Eric wrote, “Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids TV show for the non-parents).”

“Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts,” he wrote.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the tweet in question allegedly read, “I know people who are friends of the girls he’s hooked up with/have seen him in the clubs with girls who are not Jessie.”

Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids tv show for the non parents) Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts 👍🏽 https://t.co/V7qaZ5ESvc — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) September 26, 2018

Eric and Jessie married in 2013. They share three kids together: daughter Vivianne Rose, 4, and sons Eric Jr., 3, and Forrest, 6 months.

While Jessie didn’t respond to the Twitter rumors, she has made it all-too clear what would happen if Eric did stray.

“Sometimes I like to send pictures to Eric with little reminders of what would happen if he ever cheated,” the 30-year-old country star wrote on Instagram nearly 2 years ago, captioning a photo of a big knife and chopped sausages. “Hope everyone has a good day.”

All teasing aside, Jessie has previously gushed about the strength of her bond with her husband, telling PEOPLE in September 2017 that they “have grown together…beautifully.”

“We just like each other and we always have and it continues to strengthen,” Jessie said. “I think we’re such great parents together — I could not have picked a better partner to have kids with. We parent so well together and besides parenting well together, we both just are still madly in love with each other and we genuinely enjoy each other’s company.”

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Kevin Mazur/Getty

To keep the romance sizzling in their relationship, Jessie said she’s intentional about flirting with Eric.

“Besides being super attracted to each other, I think there’s a sense of flirting with each other and still keeping that spice alive,” Jessie shared with PEOPLE. “I think women sometimes stop flirting with their husbands and you can’t. Men want to want feel good — they want to feel like their women love them. When they come home from work, don’t start nagging them with questions. Go up to them and give them a big kiss and ask them how their day was.”

She continued: “Little things like that go such a long way and I think sometimes women forget that. But also, I know he appreciates a nice physique, so I try to work out for him because I know that fitness is important to him, obviously in his field. And he will shave his beard once in a while for me, so we try to work on that.”

Eric and Jessie James Decker, and kids Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Meanwhile, Eric and Jessie will have plenty of time for workouts and date nights now that he’s retired from the NFL after an eight-season career.

The athlete announced his retirement on Aug. 26 after playing for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and signing a one-year contract with the New England Patriots.

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff,” the former wide receiver wrote on Instagram. “This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

Eric added: “I love football and I always will. It will continue to be a part of my life. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids.”