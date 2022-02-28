England, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic Refuse to Play Russia in World Cup Qualifiers

Several teams are refusing to play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, despite FIFA's penalties against the nation

The Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, and England are refusing to play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month amid the country's ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

Despite FIFA's recent penalties against Russia for the World Cup — neutral matches and a new name for the Russian team — the four nations are refusing to meet the Russians on the soccer field.

On Sunday, Cezary Kulesza, president of Poland's soccer federation, called FIFA's response "totally unacceptable," standing firm on their decision not to play Russia.

"We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances," Kulesza wrote on Twitter. "Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is."

The same day, the Czech national team announced in a statement: "The Czech FA executive committee, staff members and players of the national team agreed it's not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation, not even on the neutral venue. We all want the war to end as soon as possible."

The Swedish Football Association released a statement Saturday, writing on Twitter, "The men's national team will not play against Russia – regardless of where the match is played. The Federal Board also urges FIFA to cancel the play-off matches in March in which Russia participates."

All three countries were backed up by England's governing body for the sport, which refused to play Russia "for the foreseeable future."

In the Sunday announcement, England said its decision was "out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership."

On Sunday, FIFA — international soccer's governing body — penalized Russia for the country's war while calling for "urgent restoration of peace and for constructive dialogue to commence immediately."

In a press release, the organization banned the country's name, flag, and anthem for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well as moved matches out of Russia to neutral territory.

Russia's team will now compete under the name "Football Union of Russia," similar to the country's athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics as the "Russian Olympic Committee" as an anti-doping penalty.

The response came after several countries pressured FIFA to take action amid the crisis.

Last Thursday, FIFA released a statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while announcing the organization would simply be monitoring the situation as it relates to the World Cup.

"Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. FIFA also continues to express its solidarity to the people affected by this conflict," FIFA said. "Regarding football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers will be communicated in due course."

Outlets including the BBC later reported on Monday that a ban of Russia from FIFA was imminent, and an official announcement was reportedly expected by Tuesday.