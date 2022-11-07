Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland and More Compete in Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Airing on CBS

Other celebrity competitors in CBS' first-ever Pickled tournament include Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro, June Diane Raphael, Murray Bartlett, Luis Guzmán, and more

Published on November 7, 2022 07:23 PM
Photo: CBS

Pickleball, the growing sports phenomenon, has officially reached Hollywood.

Stephen Colbert's Spartina Productions is teaming up with Funny or Die and CBS for Pickled, a first-of-its-kind celebrity pickleball tournament. The event will benefit Comic Relief and air Thursday, Nov. 17, on CBS and Paramount+.

The two-hour comedic sports special will be hosted by the 58-year-old Late Show host and announced by Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins, and Bill Raftery.

The star-studded roster of teams in the tournament includes:

Emma Watson and Sugar Ray Leonard (The Volley Ranchers)

Kelly Rowland and Murray Bartlett (Dink Floyd)

June Diane Raphael and husband Paul Scheer (The Paddle Snakes)

Max Greenfield and Jimmie Allen (Dill-I-Am)

Luis Guzmán and Daniel Dae Kim (Daniel Dae Luis)

Aisha Tyler and Jaime Camil (Take This Lob and Shove It)

Dierks Bentley and Phil Keoghan (When Harry Net Rally)

Tig Notaro with a mystery teammate (Party 'Til You Cuke).

CBS

The event is funded in part by Claussen Crunch, which provided complimentary pickles for all in attendance. The brand is also sponsoring The Claussen Crunch Time-Halftime Show.

Pickled is raising money for Comic Relief's safety programs, "which address the life-altering impact of homelessness, rootlessness, and lack of safety often experienced by children and families living in poverty," according to a press release from CBS.

Although the sport was created in 1965, pickleball has recently experienced a comeback, as it can be played indoors or outdoors by people of all ages and athletic abilities. The game is described as something between tennis and ping pong and has seen a 40 percent increase in players since 2019, according to the New York Times.

Tom Brady recently announced that he's investing in Major League Pickleball, joining the likes of fellow athletes LeBron James, Drew Brees, and Kim Clijsters.

Pickled airs Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

