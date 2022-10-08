Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary are big-time Padres fans, and they don't care who knows!

While attending game one of the Mets-Padres NL East wild-card game at Citi Field in Queens on Friday, the Oscar winner, 33, was shown on the jumbotron wearing a brown Padres bomber jacket, with the Brigsby Bear director, 37, in a matching coat and Padres hat.

Mets fans in the stands immediately started booing Stone and McCary, but they didn't mind. He doffed his cap at the crowd to show his support for the Padres as she shrugged, then took a sip of her drink. The couple had the last laugh when the Padres beat the Mets, 7-1.

A fan in the stands captured the moment, which ESPN shared on their account.

The Padres later shouted out the couples, sharing some photos of them on Twitter.

"Big fans of these fans. Hi Dave and Emma!" they wrote alongside a pair of photos of the duo looking Padre proud in their logo jackets.

@MLB

Padres CEO Erik Greupner also took to Twitter, writing: "Style, grace and good taste...Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark."

It seems the couple are big baseball fans and love to step out for a game occasionally.

Last year, the couple was seen in San Diego, where Stone and McCary posed with announcers Mark Grant and Don Orsillo, who then posted photos from the fun encounter on Twitter.

"La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres!" Grant wrote alongside a shot of him with the couple.

"Great to meet Academy Award-winning best actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live," wrote Orsillo, also posing with the two.

Stone first met McCary on the SNL set when she hosted in 2016, and they collaborated on a taped sketch titled "Wells for Boys." Since then, the couple — who quietly married in 2020 after getting engaged in December 2019 — have kept their romance low-key.

PEOPLE confirmed in March 2021 that the pair welcomed their first baby together, a daughter.