Women's Singles of US Open Final Will Feature Two Teenagers For First Time Since 1999

Two teenagers will make history when they compete at the Women's Singles event at the U.S. Open Final this weekend.

On Saturday, tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will meet in a historic matchup when they face off in the first all-teenage U.S. Open Final in Women's Singles since the 1999 U.S. Open Final, according to Sports Illustrated.

22 years ago, the U.S. Open Final event saw Martina Hingis and Serena Williams compete. There, Williams, now 39, scored a victory over her opponent.

The elite match arrives after Fernandez, 19, beat Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4, to secure her first chance at a Grand Slam title, per Sports Illustrated. Raducanu, 18, meanwhile bested Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

Speaking of her feat ahead of the upcoming competition, Raducanu said "I honestly just can't believe it. A shock. Like, crazy, all of the above,' per USA Today.

"But it means a lot to be here in this situation. I wanted to be playing Grand Slams, but didn't know how soon that would be," she continued. "And to be in a Grand Slam final at this stage of my career, I have no words."

"Leading up to the U.S. Open, I had a lot of matches coming in, so I think I was building with each match," Raducanu added. "I wasn't really sure how my level was going to be, but it's surprised me in the way I've managed to step up against the best players in the world."

Explaining that intuitively she felt "some sort of level inside me that was similar to these girls," the tennis star also said she "didn't know if I could maintain it over a set or two sets. To do it and play the best in the world and beat them, I can't believe it."

According to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Raducanu and Fernandez previously played each other once in juniors at the Wimbledon girls' event in 2018. At the time, Raducanu won 6-2, 6-4 in the second round.

"We first encountered each other because I was born in Toronto and she was Canadian, so we kind of, like, made a little relationship back then," Raducanu said, per the organization. "Then I played her at junior Wimbledon. Obviously, since then, we've both come very far in our games and as people."

Looking ahead, Raducanu knows that competing against Fernandez now will be unlike their matchup years ago.