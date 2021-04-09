Emma Coburn tells PEOPLE she felt like she "had prepared my whole career for a moment where the world was crazy and things were really terrible and sad"

Emma Coburn Says She Tried to 'Focus on Things I Can Control' amid Olympics Postponement, Pandemic

Emma Coburn is reflecting on the past year of uncertainty by focusing on the parts that were within her control.

Asked by PEOPLE during the Team USA Tokyo Olympics media summit on Thursday about how she prioritized mental health amid the Games' postponement and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the track and field athlete noted that she tapped into a familiar coping mechanism she has used throughout her "whole career."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have really just had [a] focus on things I can control, and so I did pretty well through COVID and lockdown and cancellations of meets and all of that," says Coburn, 30. "I just focused on what I can control, and that was training hard, training smart, being safe."

"I felt I had prepared my whole career for a moment where the world was crazy and things were really terrible and sad that I knew to just control what I can control," she continues, "and really just, day to day, focus on my training, and that got me through."

"And now there's light at the end of the tunnel," Coburn notes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed from last summer due to the pandemic, are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021. (Last month, officials announced that overseas spectators will not be allowed at the upcoming Games amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.)

The official countdown to the Olympics got underway on March 25, as the postponed torch relay began its 121-day journey across Japan.

Of her initial feelings upon hearing about the postponement, Coburn tells PEOPLE, "I think all athletes had an adjustment to say, 'Wow, I spent the last four years preparing for something that now it's all up in the air.' "

"And then combine that with a global pandemic and thinking of family and loved ones and things so much bigger than sports," adds the 2016 bronze medalist, who specializes in the steeplechase. "I think every athlete had a big adjustment period."

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Rippon Says 2020 Winter Olympians Are "Grieving" amid Postponement

Citing the challenges of new COVID-19 variants and restrictions on international travel, officials said in a press release last month that not allowing overseas spectators "will further contribute to ensure safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public." They added that ticket holders from abroad will be refunded.

"We share the disappointment of all enthusiastic Olympic fans from around the world, and of course the families and friends of the athletes, who were planning to come to the Games," IOC President Thomas Bach said in another release. "For this I am truly sorry."

Bach added, "We know that this is a great sacrifice for everybody. We have said from the very beginning of this pandemic that it will require sacrifices."

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer on NBC.