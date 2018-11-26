Teenager Shot 7 Times at School Dances & Sings at Colts Game: She's Showing 'How Strong She Is'

Ella Whistler, who was shot seven times at her middle school at age 13 in May, wowed the crowd at an Indianapolis Colts game while performing on the field as a cheerleader and singer.

“Ella Whistler shows the world how strong she is by performing with @ColtsCheer as our honorary captain for #MIAvsIND just 6 months after she was shot 7 times in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting,” the Colts tweeted on Sunday, adding the hashtag #EllaStrong.

In the accompanying video, the 8th-grade student energetically skipped, flipped her hair, bopped to the music and clapped as she delivered a spot-on routine with the Colts’ cheerleaders.

Ella Whistler shows the world how strong she is by performing with @ColtsCheer as our honorary captain for #MIAvsIND just 6 months after she was shot 7 times in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting. #EllaStrong pic.twitter.com/ynHIH1qzqn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2018

“Our honorary coin toss captain, Ella Whistler, is representing Noblesville West Middle School’s cheer & dance teams in this special performance!” the Colts Cheerleaders account tweeted.

On May 25, a 13-year-old boy shot two people, including a science teacher, at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana. Whistler’s family said in June that her injuries included collapsed lungs, nerve damage and broken bones, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Ella Whistler Darron Cummings/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In addition to dancing, Whistler sang the national anthem with a choir, Fox 59 reported. The Colts Cheerleaders also tweeted a video of Whistler throwing toy footballs into the stands.

Celebrating a Colts win in the most special way! 💙💙💙#EllaStrong pic.twitter.com/xGkgO4nOte — Colts Cheerleaders (@ColtsCheer) November 26, 2018

“I get to do a lot of different things now because of this, and I think it’s really cool to have this experience — a lifetime experience that no one ever really gets to do,” Ella said, according to Fox 59.

Whistler brought good luck to the Colts, as the team beat the Miami Dolphins 27 to 24, Colts.com reported.

Reflecting on the shooting he survived with Whistler, teacher Jason Seaman — who was shot as he tackled the armed student — previously said at a press conference, “I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances.”

In November, a judge sentenced the shooter to a maximum-security juvenile facility, saying he didn’t believe the boy’s apology and that he’d shown “no remorse” for the classroom shooting. Prosecutor Andre Mishka of the 24th Judicial Court told PEOPLE the teen will be held in a correctional facility until he’s 18 or determined by the state’s Department of Correction to be rehabilitated.