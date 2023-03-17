Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren Has 'No Interest' in Erica Herman Lawsuit, Says Source: 'Not Her Concern'

In a lawsuit, Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, claims the golfer owes her $30 million because of an "oral agreement" allowing her to live at his house for another five years

By
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

and
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Published on March 17, 2023 07:05 PM
Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods, Erica Herman
Photo: David Cannon/Getty ; Richard Heathcote/Getty

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, is not interested in the recent lawsuit launched by his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, a source tells PEOPLE.

The 47-year-old golfer is being sued by Herman, 38, who claims she is owed $30 million because Woods kicked her out of his home before the terms of an "oral agreement" that allowed her to live there for another five years ended.

In the months since Herman filed the December lawsuit, she filed a separate complaint requesting release from a non-disclosure agreement. She cited a law that allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault, though she has not publicly made any accusations against Woods.

A source close to Nordegren, who was involved in a highly publicized divorce from Woods in 2010, says she has "no interest" in her former husband's personal life, including the lawsuit.

"This aspect of Tiger's life is not her concern," the source tells PEOPLE. "She has no interest in his personal life or what happens with his various girlfriends. That part of her life was over a long time ago."

PEOPLE reached out to representatives for Woods for comment. Attempts to reach Nordegren were unsuccessful.

Tiger Woods of The United States speaks to the media in a press conference during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty

The source says tension between Nordegren and Woods has cooled since their divorce more than a decade ago amid reports of Woods' infidelity. They maintain a cordial relationship because of their two children, Sam Alexis, 15, and Charlie Axel, 14, per the source.

"Elin and Tiger are on good terms for the sake of the children," the source tells PEOPLE. "She would never go back with him but likes that he is a good father. She has seen that over the years which worked them into a good relationship. They co-parent pretty well."

"Of course, she needs to be very confident that the children are safe and happy around anyone that Tiger is with especially if the romance becomes serious," the source adds. "To that degree, she is very interested. But not on much else."

Another source agrees that Woods and Nordegren are "pleasant" to each other but do not share a typical "friendship."

"The extent of most of their interaction is over the children," they explain. "Compared to other couples who break up with kids this one has been smooth sailing for the most part."

"The kids have good lives with both parents and that says something about their maturity and ability to look aside from the past differences," the source adds.

Nordegren also shares a young son with former NFL player Jordan Cameron.

As PEOPLE previously reported, a motion submitted by Woods' Trust's lawyers says Herman signed an agreement with the golfer on Aug. 9, 2017, in which both parties agreed "[they] are giving up any rights [they] may have to a trial by judge or jury with regard to matters which are required to be submitted to mandatory binding Arbitration."

Essentially, lawyers for Woods' Trust claim that by suing her ex-boyfriend, Herman is openly disregarding her "obligation to resolve all disputes with Mr. Woods in a confidential binding arbitration."

In the motion, Woods' Trust expressed concern about "the publicity that is likely to follow" the complaint, considering his celebrity status.

Per the Trust's motion, "Ms. Herman improperly seeks to leverage a payment from Mr. Woods in an amount that no arbitral forum would ever award. Such gamesmanship should not be tolerated."

According to the court documents, Herman is suing for consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

