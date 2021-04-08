"She has bent over backwards to make sure that he can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries," the source says of Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods' ex-wife

Elin Nordegren Has Been 'Amazing' About Making Sure Kids See Tiger Woods After Crash, Source Says

Six weeks after Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in California, he is seeing his kids frequently — and sources close to the golfer tell PEOPLE in this week's issue that his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, has been "incredible" in letting the kids spend extra time with their dad.

Woods, 45, is using most of his free time to be with his children, son Charlie Axel, 12, and daughter Sam Alexis, 13, as well as his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He sees the kids a lot," says the insider. "Maybe not every day, but almost every day. A lot of that is because of Elin, who is just amazing. She's been incredible since the crash. She has bent over backwards to make sure that he can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries."

tiger woods Image zoom Tiger Woods (center) with his children and girlfriend Erica Herman

The golfer is back home in Florida after undergoing emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity" that he suffered in the February 23 crash. He spent nearly three weeks in the hospital.

"Tiger is happy to be back home," another source tells PEOPLE. "He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits."

For more about Tiger Woods, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE.

"He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive," the source adds. "He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude."

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods 'Awake,' 'Responsive and Recovering' After Car Accident in California

Part of Woods' positive attitude is due to his time with the kids, the first insider tells PEOPLE. "[Tiger and Elin] are working well to make sure that the kids have as much access to them as they want," says the insider. "The kids can go to mom's or dad's anytime they want. And there's very little jealousy over who gets to spend what time with the kids."

In a statement shared on social media on March 16, Woods wrote that he was "happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery."

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," the father of two added. "You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that speed was the primary cause of Woods' crash.

Villanueva said Woods was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.