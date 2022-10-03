Eli Manning Trolls Nephew Arch for Breaking His High School Passing Record: 'I Had 7,000!'

Arch officially passed Peyton's record of 93 touchdowns at Isidore Newman on Friday, and with his 365 passing yards, he also broke Eli's school record of 7,268 yards

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 04:11 PM
Eli Manning, Arch Manning
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Todd Kirkland/Getty

Arch Manning is continuing to live up to his famous last name.

During a game on Friday night, Arch — the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning — guided Isidore Newman School to a 52-22 win over Pearl River. And the 19-year-old quarterback broke two records held by both of his uncles in the process, per NOLA.com.

After scoring seven passing touchdowns, Arch officially passed Peyton's record of 93 at Isidore Newman, and with his 365 passing yards, he also broke Eli's school record of 7,268 yards. Not only that, but Arch set a school record for the most touchdowns in a single game — bringing his total to three broken records in a single game.

The night helped cement Arch's ranking as the No. 1 football recruit in the nation, but the performance also earned a (jokingly) critical response from Eli, a two-time Super Bowl winner, who pointed out that he threw a majority of his passes at the school from under center, meaning he received the ball while standing directly behind the center.

"But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center? I had 7,000!" Eli wrote in a tweet after the game.

Soon, Peyton and Eli are going to have to keep an eye on their college records. In June, Arch announced his intention to play at the University of Texas.

"Committed to the University of Texas," Manning wrote to his Twitter followers at the time. The future Longhorn ended his post with the team's signature #HookEm hashtag.

According to ESPN, several universities were in the running to land the No. 1 prospect, sending football fans and analysts into a frenzy of speculation over where he would play. Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia were among the other schools Manning considered, the outlet said.

Arch is also the grandson of Archie Manning, who led the New Orleans Saints for 13 seasons. Arch's father, Cooper, is the eldest of Archie's three sons and was set to play for the University of Mississippi before he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a nerve condition, and had to end his QB career at age 18.

Eli told PEOPLE last November that while he'd love for his nephew to play for his alma mater, Mississippi, he just wanted Arch to enjoy the end of his high school career.

RELATED VIDEO: Peyton Manning Says Being a Game Show Host Is 'Certainly Different' Than Playing Quarterback

"I've told him, 'Hey, enjoy being a junior in high school, enjoy being with your buddies, playing football. You're trying to win a state championship for your high school football team and enjoy the recruiting process. Don't be stressed about it,' " Eli said. "'Enjoy the moment.' "

Related Articles
Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.
Quarterback Arch Manning — Nephew of Peyton and Eli — Announces Commitment to University of Texas
Matthew McConaughey, Arch Manning
Matthew McConaughey Tweets His Excitement About Arch Manning Joining Texas Longhorns: 'Manning Up'
Jalen Brunson Ali Marks engagement
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson Gets Engaged on High School Basketball Court: 'Forever'
Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on with his family during a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team
Who Is Eli Manning's Wife? All About Abby McGrew
Trevor and Melissa Lawrence
Who Is Marissa Lawrence? All About Trevor Lawrence's Wife
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 29: Phil Petty of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Columbia, South Carolina on September 29, 2001. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Former University of South Carolina QB Phil Petty Dead at 43
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source
Eli and Peyton Manning
Eli Manning Is Enjoying 'Taking Some Shots' at Peyton During Their Monday Night Football Broadcasts
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Arizona Cardinals Drop Homework Requirement From Kyler Murray's Contract After Backlash
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hall of fame inductee Hugh McElhenny of the San Francisco 49ers on the field during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Candlestick Park on October 11, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The Falcons defeated the 49ers 45-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
NFL Hall of Famer and Former San Francisco 49ers Player Hugh McElhenny Dead at 93
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back 
Drew Brees
Drew Brees Says He 'May Play Football Again,' Future Is 'Undecided': 'I'll Let You Know'
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Bryce Young
Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins 2021 Heisman Award