Eli Manning Trolls Nephew Arch for Breaking His High School Passing Record: 'I Had 7,000!'

Arch Manning is continuing to live up to his famous last name.

During a game on Friday night, Arch — the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning — guided Isidore Newman School to a 52-22 win over Pearl River. And the 19-year-old quarterback broke two records held by both of his uncles in the process, per NOLA.com.

After scoring seven passing touchdowns, Arch officially passed Peyton's record of 93 at Isidore Newman, and with his 365 passing yards, he also broke Eli's school record of 7,268 yards. Not only that, but Arch set a school record for the most touchdowns in a single game — bringing his total to three broken records in a single game.

The night helped cement Arch's ranking as the No. 1 football recruit in the nation, but the performance also earned a (jokingly) critical response from Eli, a two-time Super Bowl winner, who pointed out that he threw a majority of his passes at the school from under center, meaning he received the ball while standing directly behind the center.

"But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center? I had 7,000!" Eli wrote in a tweet after the game.

Soon, Peyton and Eli are going to have to keep an eye on their college records. In June, Arch announced his intention to play at the University of Texas.

"Committed to the University of Texas," Manning wrote to his Twitter followers at the time. The future Longhorn ended his post with the team's signature #HookEm hashtag.

According to ESPN, several universities were in the running to land the No. 1 prospect, sending football fans and analysts into a frenzy of speculation over where he would play. Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia were among the other schools Manning considered, the outlet said.

Arch is also the grandson of Archie Manning, who led the New Orleans Saints for 13 seasons. Arch's father, Cooper, is the eldest of Archie's three sons and was set to play for the University of Mississippi before he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a nerve condition, and had to end his QB career at age 18.

Eli told PEOPLE last November that while he'd love for his nephew to play for his alma mater, Mississippi, he just wanted Arch to enjoy the end of his high school career.

"I've told him, 'Hey, enjoy being a junior in high school, enjoy being with your buddies, playing football. You're trying to win a state championship for your high school football team and enjoy the recruiting process. Don't be stressed about it,' " Eli said. "'Enjoy the moment.' "