Eli Manning Texted Tom Brady After Buccaneers Secured Super Bowl Win: 'Not Surprised'

"I've known Tom a long time and I just wanted him to know that I was impressed, along with a lot of other people," Eli Manning said

After winning his seventh Super Bowl championship, Tom Brady received a congratulatory message from the quarterback responsible for ensuring it wasn't his ninth.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, New York Giants legend Eli Manning said he sent Brady a text after the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback helped the team win Super Bowl LV in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yeah, I sent Tom a text just congratulating him and really just saying how not surprised but impressed with what he was able to do this year with Tampa, changing teams, shortened season, lock out and pandemic, everything going on," Manning told SI.

"To still learn a brand new offense and make those adjustments and go win a championship is pretty spectacular," he added. "I've known Tom a long time and I just wanted him to know that I was impressed, along with a lot of other people."

Of course, Brady — who joined the Buccaneers in March 2020 — and Manning previously shared the Super Bowl stage.

Eli Manning Image zoom Eli Manning | Credit: Al Bello/Getty

In 2008, Manning led the Giants to an upset victory over Brady and his then-team, the New England Patriots, in Super Bowl XLII. The Patriots had entered the game as overwhelming favorites, having gone undefeated the entire regular season and playoffs.

With the Giants down 14-10 and just minutes left in the fourth quarter of the game, Manning threw to receiver David Tyree, who caught the ball with one hand and used his helmet to secure it.

The drive led to a game-winning touchdown, and Manning was named Super Bowl MVP. It's considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Jokes About Passing Lombardi Trophy During Super Bowl Boat Parade: 'I Was Not Thinking'

The Giants and Patriots met again in Super Bowl XLVI, where New York once again trounced New England, this time with a score of 21-17. Eli also earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.When Manning announced his NFL retirement in early 2020, Brady sent him a congratulatory message — though it revealed he may still harbor some hard feelings about the losses.