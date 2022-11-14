Eli Manning Says He's a 'Little Bit Better' at Pickleball Than Brother Peyton: 'It Gets Very Competitive'

"There's going to be some blood at some point," the former New York Giants quarterback tells PEOPLE exclusively of playing pickleball with his brother Peyton Manning

November 14, 2022
Photo: Courtesy of Lay's

From the gridiron to the pickleball court, the sibling rivalry continues.

Although Eli and Peyton Manning have both been retired from the NFL for a few years now, the Super Bowl-winning brothers have found another sport to keep the competition going: pickleball.

And according to the former New York Giants quarterback, he's got a leg up on his big bro when it comes to playing the game that's swept the nation.

"I think I'm a little bit better," Eli, 41, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his pickleball skills compared to Peyton, 46. "I've just played a little bit more than he has, but he's definitely in there."

Despite the fierce competition between the brothers, Eli admits, "We had some good matches and no one left crying."

"Or at least I didn't leave crying," he adds.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Although Eli has hit the court with the retired Indianapolis Colts QB, he reveals that they "don't play all the time because we're not around each other that often." But he confirms that when they do, "it gets very competitive" with both of his brothers, Peyton and Cooper Manning, 48.

"I don't know if it's the best pickleball being played, but it's like us growing up playing basketball," Eli explains. "When you get close to 11, it gets tight and you have to win by two … Those last points don't come easy!"

"Someone's laying out and there's going to be some blood at some point," he continues. "We got to create that same atmosphere."

While his mindset is intense, Eli notes that "no injuries" have occurred during Manning matches.

Courtesy of Lay's

"I've seen a few dives where you can maybe get your knee scraped up," he says. But he confirms there's been "no hammies" or "ACL tears" so far.

"We don't need that," he says with a laugh.

As for Eli's interest in investing in Major League Pickleball? He reveals "it hasn't been on the radar" — unlike Tom Brady, LeBron James and Drew Brees.

"I haven't looked into the ownership part of it," he says. "I just enjoy to play it and the social aspect of it."

But if he were to build his dream team should he invest in the future, Eli's drafting some of his former teammates — specifically calling out Plaxico Burress due to his height and "big wingspan that can get to the ball."

"And then I think you get tennis players, right? I mean, Serena Williams, you would be a great partner," he says.

Courtesy of Lay's

As for the former NY Giant's love of the fermented veggie the sport is named after, "I do like pickles ... big pickle fan," he proudly admits. That's part of why he's teamed up with Lay's and Subway in celebration of Lay's Dill Pickle Chips returning to Subway stores nationwide.

"It's just been a craze going on around the country," he says of the fastest-growing sport in America. "So that's why I'm excited to team up with Subway and Lays. It's fun to be involved in!"

