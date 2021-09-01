"I'm still in shock. This is a moment I will always remember," Michael Strahan wrote on Twitter of the moment

Eli Manning Pops Out of Box to Surprise Michael Strahan with News Giants Jersey Is Being Retired

More than a decade after playing in his last NFL game, Michael Strahan's New York Giants teammates had one last surprise for him.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning jumped out of a box on the set of Good Morning America to surprise Strahan as he co-hosted Wednesday morning's episode. Manning was joined by former players Justin Tuck and Jessie Armstead, who broke the news that the Giants were retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm still in shock. This is a moment I will always remember," Strahan wrote on Twitter after the surprise. "Thank you @EliManning , @JustinTuck, @Jessiearmstead , and my @GMA team for this amazing surprise."

"To the @Giants organization and fans," he added. "Let's get Metlife Stadium rocking on 11.28! See you there!!"

The Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles on the day of Strahan's jersey retirement.

Strahan, who will turn 50 a week before his jersey ceremony, played his entire career with the Giants after being drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

The selection was the beginning of a storied career for Strahan, who went on to be awarded defensive player of the year honors in 2001 and was selected to seven Pro Bowls. But his crowning achievement came when he helped the Giants win the 2008 Super Bowl, famously defeating the heavily-favorited New England Patriots, led by now seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

The Patriots lost to New York 17-14, ending their hopes to complete an undefeated season. Four months after earning his Super Bowl ring, Strahan announced his retirement, saying, "It's time. I'm done."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Strahan's Dad Gene Dies at 83: See His GMA Co-Host's Touching Tribute

Strahan was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

"Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history," John Mara, the Giants president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor.