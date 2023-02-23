Eli Manning Helped Michael B. Jordan Live Out His New York Giants Fantasy: 'He Was Like a Little Kid'

The actor and quarterback hit the field at MetLife Stadium for an episode of The Eli Manning Show

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 23, 2023 09:00 AM
Michael B Jordan, NY Giants
Michael B. Jordan and Eli Manning. Photo: Matthew Swensen/Giants.com

Eli Manning made a lifelong dream come true for actor Michael B. Jordan!

Jordan, 36, appears on the latest episode of The Eli Manning Show for a conversation and a game of catch with the New York Giants legend.

"It was my first time meeting Michael, and he was awesome," Manning, 42, exclusively tells PEOPLE.

As The Eli Manning Show is a New York Giants Production, the episode was filmed at MetLife Stadium, where the Creed III director lived out his childhood dream of being a Giant for the day.

Jordan arrived at the set "with a great attitude" and was "just excited to be in the locker room," says Manning. "He was so excited just to be there and he said, 'Hey, whatever y'all want to do, I'm game,' so it was a lot of fun," Manning shares.

The legendary New York Giants player recalls the moment Jordan "saw his own locker and his jersey with his name on the back," before the guys hit the field for some cardio. "He was like a little kid, excited to just be there."

Over the course of the episode, Manning says he learned more about Jordan's upbringing in Newark playing basketball and how he became a Giants fan. The new friends sat down to discuss sports and movies for the episode, which Manning says "ended up being a really special day."

Michael B Jordan, NY Giants
Matthew Swensen/Giants.com

After the conversation, the actor joined Manning on the field at MetLife Stadium. "He wanted to go full dress up. I mean he's in the cleats, he's in the socks and the full uni, full pads, the whole get up," says the athlete.

"Then, we went for the big catch and just reenacted the great Odell Beckham catch in the corner of the end zone, the one-hander," which Manning thought would take "a while to get."

However, Jordan was able to complete the tough pass during the first take. "I mean, this could take an hour and we got it on the first shot, the first take, one and done," he says. "And we both just drop the mic and say, 'Let's get out of here. We're done for the day.'"

Michael B Jordan, NY Giants
Michael B. Jordan. Matthew Swensen/Giants.com

During the episode, the actor and quarterback also discuss how MBJ's movie career has intertwined with sports, namely during his time portraying quarterback Vince Howard on Friday Night Lights, as well as the challenge of transitioning from actor to director of his first feature film.

Manning tells PEOPLE he's been a fan of the actor for years. "I think he's a superstar and does a great job," says Manning, who adds he's "really excited for the third Creed" to come out next month.

Before Jordan, Manning hosted celebrity guests including Ryan Reynolds, Derek Jeter, Pete Davidson and Sadie Sink on the show.

