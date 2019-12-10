Eli Manning Gets Hugs from Opposing Team's Players After Return as Giants Starting Quarterback

After the end of the Giants game against the Eagles, numerous players from the Philadelphia team approached the New York quarterback to show him some love
After 16 years in the NFL, Eli Manning has earned the respect of many players — including those not on his team.
Manning started as quarterback for the New York Giants game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, marking a return since ceding the role to newcomer Daniel Jones earlier in the season.
The 38-year-old helped lead his team into an overtime showdown, before ultimately losing to the Eagles 23-17.
Before walking off the field following the loss, Manning was met with a big show of support — from his opponents. According to one reporter, about a dozen Eagles players approached Manning for a hug or a handshake.
Video from the game shows Manning getting hugs and words of support from Brandon Graham, Sidney Jones, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson, among others.
The two-time Super Bowl champion was also greeted by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who could be heard saying to Manning in a video, “Lot of respect for you man.”
Going into the game, ESPN reported that Manning was feeling ready to retake the field after 10 weeks on the scout team.
“You miss being a part of the action and practicing and all that,” said Manning. “Felt good to get out there [Wednesday] and throw it around and compete a little bit.”
Jones is expected to miss a few weeks with an ankle sprain but it is unclear if Manning will continue to start.