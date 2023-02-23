Eli Manning Says He Failed to Buy Taylor Swift Concert Tickets 'Just Like Everybody Else'

Manning tells PEOPLE his wife gave him "one duty" — to get tickets to Swift's upcoming Eras Tour

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.


Published on February 23, 2023 03:41 PM
eli manning, taylor swift
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Eli Manning feels your pain, Swifties!

The New York Giants legend tells PEOPLE he was among the thousands of fans trying to score tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour on Ticketmaster, "just like everybody else."

While discussing the latest episode of The Eli Manning Show featuring actor Michael B. Jordan, Manning, 42, says Swift, 33, would be "a home run" guest on the show to his daughters, Ava, 11, Lucy, 9, and Caroline, 7, whom he shares with his wife, Abby McGrew. The couple also have a son, Charlie, 4.

"We've been to a couple of her concerts over the years and we're trying to get to the one at MetLife this year in New York. The ticket situation has been hard for everybody," he says, referring to the fiasco that resulted in Swift's fans filing a lawsuit against Ticketmaster.

Manning says "everybody was trying to" score tickets to the tour. "It's the ticket," he explains. "That was my one duty from my wife," says Manning, who told her he was "on it."

Unfortunately, Manning says, "It started with that and then panic," once the website crashed, leaving fans ticketless.

Fortunately for the quarterback's daughters, his connections at MetLife Stadium — where the Giants play — should come through for him. "Luckily, I have a few connections at MetLife and since we play our games there, I was able to secure some, I think," he says.

Former Ole' Miss and New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, poses with family members before the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels on October 23, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS.
Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Unfortunately for Manning and Swift's other fans, the ticket-buying process for her upcoming Eras Tour resulted in chaos. In addition to a lawsuit filed by over two dozen fans against Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company, the Swifties took their complaints against Ticketmaster all the way to D.C.

Ticketmaster later chalked the disaster up to "historically unprecedented demand," though Swift had some choice words for the company in her response, noting that she and her team had "asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could." The Grammy winner also wrote that the situation "really pisses me off" and that she was actively working on a solution for her fans.

Documents obtained by Deadline call the sale a "disaster," and accuse the company of violating California's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law, fraud, misrepresentation and fraudulent inducement.

Swift's tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona on March 13, before wrapping on Aug. 9 in Inglewood, California.

