Eli Manning Gives Emotional Post-Game Interview After Potential Last Game with Giants

If this was Eli Manning‘s last game as a quarterback with the New York Giants, he went out with a storybook ending.

The two-time Super Bowl champion led the Giants to a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in front of a home crowd at MetLife Stadium who chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation when he was pulled from the game with under two minutes to go.

Manning’s mother and father and his wife and their four children were all in attendance and greeted the 38-year-old after the game, according to ESPN.

“It’s special. I think it’s special that my kids get to come and watch some games,” Manning told reporters after the game. “I don’t remember my dad playing at all. He retired when I was 4 years old. My brothers have memories. They always kind of talked about it, in the locker room, around games, and I don’t remember. So I try to bring my kids around as much as possible, bring them to some games. I know my youngest son won’t remember any of it, but we’ll at least have a picture to show him one day.”

While Manning is the most successful quarterback in the team’s history, it’s widely believed that the Giants won’t re-sign him after this season when he becomes a free agent. Still, team co-owner John Mara would not commit to a decision on Manning after the game.

“It’s very important,” Mara said of the importance of Manning earning the victory. “You wanted to see him go out — if in fact he’s going out. You guys are making an assumption here. It’s just nice to see him smile in the locker room afterwards.”

While there are two games left in the Giants’ season, starting quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to return from injury this week.

“It’s good to be able to have Eli out there playing with us and help lead us to a victory,” added Giants Coach Pat Shurmur. “He’s certainly done many, many good things here for many, many years. For him to enjoy leading us to a victory should feel real special for him because of who he is.”

Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories during his tenure as the starting quarterback. Each of the championships wins, in 2007 and 2011, came at the expense of quarterback Tom Brady and Brady’s New England Patriots.

Though his time may be over with the Giants, Manning has left a lasting mark with the franchise.

“Obviously, I don’t know what the future is. I don’t know what lies next week, let alone down the road,” he said after the game. “Obviously, the support and the fans, their ovation, chanting my name from the first snap to the end, I appreciate that. I appreciate them always and all my teammates coming up to me. It’s a special day, a special win and one I’ll remember.”