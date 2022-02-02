Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement – and Casually Mentions His Own Super Bowl Wins

Eli Manning took a playful jab at Tom Brady in his Twitter video congratulating the seven-time Super Bowl champ on his decision to retire

Eli Manning is speaking out about Tom Brady's retirement.

The former New York Giants quarterback, 41 –– who retired in January 2020 –– posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday morning in which he congratulated Brady, 44, on his decision to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons.

"Hey Tom, just want to congratulate you on an unbelievable NFL career," Manning began before listing some of Brady's incredible career accomplishments.

"22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs — really, no one did it better than you during your time. It was an honor, a privilege, just to watch you compete, watch you play, and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were," Manning continued.

Added Manning: "I watched you win a Super Bowl when I was in college. I got to watch you win a few when I was in the NFL, and I saw you win one when I was retired. That's a pretty impressive career right there."

Before ending his congratulatory video, though, Manning snuck in a playful jab at Brady, saying, "Good luck in retirement, congratulations on an unbelievable career, and I appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me."

The Super Bowl matchups Manning was referring to were during the 2007-2008 season and the 2011-2012 season, in which Manning's New York Giants beat Brady's New England Patriots to claim the coveted championship title.

Brady announced in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday that he would be retiring from his professional football career after more than two decades in the NFL, most of which was played for Patriots, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last two seasons from 2020-2022.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he wrote in part.