Eli Manning went viral for putting up the middle finger of both his hands during his Monday Night Football broadcast

Eli Manning Apologizes for Giving Double Middle Finger on Live TV as Brother Peyton Egged Him on

Eli Manning quickly apologized after stirring up some hilarious trouble during the "Manning-cast" Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2 this week.

During the weekly show, the 40-year-old spoke to his older brother Peyton Manning and former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long about an interaction he once had with a young Eagles fan. He recalled the moment the 9-year-old gave him double middle fingers.

"You go to Philly, you're getting the double bird right away from a 9-year-old kid," Eli joked while pretending to give the gesture. Peyton, 45, then urged his brother to actually put up his middle fingers on-air, chanting "Do it! Do it!" before Eli gave in.

"I would give the bird — I don't know, can we do that? I'm sure you can blur that out, right?" Eli continued as he held both middle fingers up to the camera.

However, the moment came and went too quickly for the sports broadcast to blur out his hands, resulting in an apology after a commercial break.

"Alright, alright, sorry," Eli said later. "Earlier, I gave the double bird. I guess that's frowned upon, so I apologize if I offended anybody. I thought — that's what a 9-year-old did to me, I thought I could do it back. Chris, I blame you for that."

Peyton then added, "My fault too. I encouraged you to do it, my fault. We apologize."

The moment quickly went viral on social media as fans reacted.

"I am literally busting out laughing every time I see this today...... @EliManning might have just become my favorite Manning 😂😂😂," one Twitter user wrote. Another person added, "Nothing like an older brother egging you on to throw the "double bird" on national television😂."