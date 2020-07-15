Elena Delle Donne Gets Candid About Battle with Lyme Disease: 'I Take 64 Pills a Day'

Elena Delle Donne is speaking her truth and opening up about her battle with Lyme disease after she says that the WNBA's panel of physicians denied her request to sit out of the 2020 season for medical reasons.

The Washington Mystics small forward, who has battled the disease since 2008, shared an open letter about her struggles with the illness on Wednesday on The Players' Tribune.

First noting that she takes "64 pills a day," Delle Donne reveals, "That’s 25 before breakfast, another 20 after breakfast, another 10 before dinner, and another 9 before bed."

"I take 64 pills a day, and I feel like it’s slowly killing me. Or if it’s not killing me, directly, then I at least know one thing for sure: It’s really bad for me. Longterm, taking that much medicine on that regular of a regimen is just straight-up bad for you. It’s literally an elaborate trick that you play on yourself — a lie that you tell your body so it keeps thinking everything is fine."

"It’s a never-ending, exhausting, miserable cycle," she adds, "But I do it anyway."

Image zoom Elena Delle Donne Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty

The WNBA star adds that taking all that medication is the only way that she can keep herself healthy and keep her condition under control while remaining able to do her job — or as she describes it, "Healthy enough to live something approaching a normal life."

The six-time All-Star also discusses her illness in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how she has been told "time and time again over the years" that her condition makes her immunocompromised — a view that differs from that of the WNBA, whose panel of doctors consider the CDC's guidelines when evaluating high-risk cases of COVID-19, according to ESPN.

"So when the WNBA started the process of organizing the bubble, I paid careful attention to what measures they were putting in place to make it safe. I know how much work went into this, and I know so many people at the league put in crazy hours to protect the players and make it as safe as possible," Delle Donne writes in the Player's Tribune. "But the fact of the matter is, I was told that when it came down to it, it would be impossible to keep COVID-19 out of the bubble entirely."

She adds: "I still wanted to play, but I was scared."

Image zoom Elena Delle Donn Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Revealing that both the Mystics team doctor as well as the doctor who treats her Lyme disease wrote up reports that showed she was a high-risk contender, Delle Donne said that she filed both reports to the league along with a signed form waiving her right to an appeal.

She then notes that after the WNBA began reviewing players’ cases to see who should be granted a health exemption from the bubble, the league’s panel of doctors informed her that they were denying her request for a health exemption.

The WNBA previously declined to comment to PEOPLE about a player's personal medical matter.

"I’m now left with two choices: I can either risk my life ….. or forfeit my paycheck," she wrote. "Honestly? That hurts."

"All I’m left with is how much this hurts. How much it hurts that the W — a place that’s been my one big dream in life for as long as I can remember, and that I’ve given my blood, sweat and tears to for seven going on eight seasons — has basically told me that I’m wrong about what’s happening in my own body," she added.

Delle Donne then closes her letter by explaining why she was even writing it in the first place.

Noting that she wrote it to take a more public role in the battle against Lyme disease and stand in solidarity with others who are facing similar work-life decisions, the athlete adds that she hopes her tale will allow people to listen and to be compassionate.