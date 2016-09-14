WNBA Star Elena Delle Donne Says 'Thanks, Guys!' to Russian Hackers Who Leaked Her Rio Olympic Drug Test Results

WNBA superstar Elena Delle Donne has been named a victim of an online Russian hacking scandal following the Rio Olympics.

On Tuesday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed that Tsar Team aka Fancy Bear, a Russian cyber spy group, gained access to the organization’s doping database through an International Olympic Committee-created account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Other victims include four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The athletes were reportedly given medical exemptions to use banned drugs.

While in recovery from thumb surgery, Delle Donne, a shooting guard for the Chicago Sky, took to social media to address the hack. Her rep tells PEOPLE she will not be releasing any further statements at this time.

“Successful surgery today on my right thumb. Thanks for all the well wishes! I’ll be back on the court in no time. Side note: I’d like to thank the hackers for making the world aware that I legally take a prescription for a condition I’ve been diagnosed with, which WADA granted me an exemption for. Thanks, guys!” she wrote on Instagram.

Biles also addressed the drug testing leak on social media – revealing on Twitter that she takes medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

“I have ADHD and I have taken medicine for it since I was a kid. Please know, I believe in clean sport, have always followed the rules, and will continue to do so as fair play is critical to sport and is very important to me,” Biles tweeted.

WADA director general, Olivier Niggli, released a statement: “WADA deeply regrets this situation and is very conscious of the threat that it represents to athletes whose confidential information has been divulged through this criminal act.”