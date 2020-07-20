Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya's Partner Asks Fans for Donations to ‘Flood’ Her Funeral with Flowers

"Please any help is appreciated," Harley Windsor said

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya's former figure skating partner is hoping fans can help send her off with a beautiful tribute.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alexandrovskaya died at the age of 20, the International Skating Union confirmed on Friday.

"Hi everyone, the Australian skating community has created a GoFundMe page," Windsor, 23, wrote in a note in his Instagram story. "For Katia's funeral we want to flood the ceremony with flowers in memory. Please any help is appreciated."

The GoFundMe says that Alexandrovskaya's family and friends in her native Russia will hold a funeral service for her in Moscow.

"The goal of this fundraiser is to flood Katya's funeral service with flowers as a reminder to her family and friends of the love and joy she brought to all those in Australia and around the world," explains the donation page. "$3000 of the $10,000 goal will go towards flower arrangements, with the remainder of funds raised to support Katya's family with funeral costs."

Image zoom Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The GoFundMe says that donations will be recognized on cards attached to the flowers and that donations of any size are welcomed.

"We have some amazing contacts making this possible in Russia who will coordinate the flowers and ensure all donations are honored and provide Katya with the beautiful service she deserves," the page says.

The Russian athlete died in Moscow, though additional details of her death were not immediately known, according to the Associated Press.

"The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing," President Jan Dijkema said in a statement on ISU's website. "She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."

Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia and gained her Australian citizenship in 2016. She retired from the sport in February due to injuries. She and Windsor also announced the end of their partnership at that time.

“Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia,” Windsor previously wrote on Instagram following the news of her death, alongside a photo of the skating partners.