Olympian Eileen Gu's Instagram Style Moments That Deserve a Gold Medal
When she's not racking up medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, she's forging her path in fashion as an IMG model and cover girl
Accessorizing in Gold
There's no other piece of jewelry that could go better with Eileen Gu's Team China Olympic gear than her silver and gold medals from her history-making Olympic performance at the 2022 Winter Games. (Gu is the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympic Games.)
Acclaimed Collaborations
She stunned at Paris Fashion Week in October 2021, wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton to the fashion house's spring/summer 2022 show. She also recently collaborated with the brand to showcase their latest Louis Vuitton Twist bags.
Gala Glam
Gu wore a darling Carolina Herrera Spring 2022 bubble dress to her first Met Gala in 2021, and joined other first-timers, model and actress Valentina Sampaio and USWNT champion Megan Rapinoe.
Making Moves
Juggling training, shoots and meetings in different cities can't be easy, but Gu goes from location to location in style. A matching set paired with a blazer is both fashion and function, and Gu wears it well.
Setting Sail
For her 18th birthday, Gu sailed in Dubai in a chic Balenciaga logo top in 2021.
Day to Night
She styled her same Balenciaga top with a see-through corset for a nighttime stroll at The Bund in Shanghai.
Lala Land
While out in L.A., Gu opted for a relaxed-fit tee and trousers with this cool monochrome look.
Euro Trip
During her European tour in April 2021, Gu stopped to snap a mirror selfie of herself looking pretty in print.
Warm & Fuzzy
The athlete toted the cutest Fendi shearling bag in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Behind the Scenes
Gu graced the cover of Champion Magazine wearing Gucci, Max Mara and Fendi, and gave her IG followers a peek at her shoot in St. Moritz.