The two teams had played each another eight times in 11 days before the brawl broke out

6 Players, 2 Managers Ejected During Angels-Mariners Game After Brawl Erupts on the Field

A Major League Baseball game took a turn over the weekend when a fight broke out on the field that led to the ejection of six players and two managers.

During Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, the fight unraveled between the teams following a series of pitches from the home team, ESPN reported.

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz threw one out earlier in the game that came close to Mariners' Julio Rodriguez head, the outlet reported. Then, later in the game, a pitch that Wantz threw hit Jesse Winker in the hip, which seemed to spark the fight.

ESPN said that the tensions between the two teams began the night before, when Mariners' Erik Swanson threw a fastball near Angels' Mike Trout's head during the ninth inning.

In video of Sunday's incident, posted to Twitter by Bally Sports West, Winker is seen making his way across the field while an official tries to hold him back.

"The benches are clear," the announcer said, as throngs of players started fighting.

The athletes were seen punching, shoving and piling on top of one another. While the chaos appeared to calm down for a moment, it quickly picked up again.

ESPN reported that the brawl eventually resulted in the ejection of Seattle manager Scott Servais, Los Angeles interim manager Phil Nevin, Winker, Wantz, Rodriguez, as well as Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, plus Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera from the Angels.

"That probably shouldn't happen in the game, what happened out there today," Servais told reporters, CNN reported.

"Emotions running high, but it was pretty clear what was going on. They switched, put an opener in there to throw some balls at us," he continued. "Got out of hand from there and kind of a black eye."

Nevin said he thinks a factor that contributed to the incident was the fact that the two teams had played one another eight times in a matter of 11 days.

"Look, you play eight games in a matter of a week against the same team, things like this happen," the acting manager told CNN. "The scheduling, tensions, that's baseball sometimes, unfortunately."

"There's some ugly incidents once in a while. I think that's just what happened today," he added.

According to The Seattle Times, everyone ejected "will likely" be suspended.

Reps for the Angels, Mariners and MLB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.