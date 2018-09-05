Former Child Refugee Who Survived Human Trafficking at 10 Years Old Makes NFL Roster

While many NFL hopefuls had their dreams dashed this week as teams cut players leading up to the start of the season, 26-year-old Efe Obada — who only began playing football four years ago — received word that he made the 53-man roster for the Carolina Panthers.

While the accomplishment is an impressive one for the Nigerian-born defensive end, who ESPN says is the first player from the NFL’s International Pathway program to make a final roster, it’s even more astonishing considering all that he endured before he ever picked up a football.

Obada was just 10 years old when his mother arranged for him and his sister to be taken to England from her home in the Netherlands by a human trafficker. But when they arrived, the person who was supposed to shelter the children ended up abandoning the siblings, leaving them to survive on their own.

“This lady just left us out on the streets,” Obada told NFL UK in 2015, as noted by NPR. “It was scary and there was a security guard there. We explained our situation and he let us sleep in the foyer of the flats. We spend two or three nights sleeping in the foyer of that building and we only had our jackets to keep us warm.”

Jed Leicester/REX/Shutterstock

In the years that followed, Obada and his sister moved from home to home while in foster care until they were old enough to control their paths in life.

“I was young and I didn’t have any say into what was happening in my life,” he told the Associated Press. “I was ignorant to it.”

When he later discovered American football as a 22-year-old college student, Obada tapped into everything his past experiences had taught him and helped the London Monarchs football team win a championship.

“It instilled a hunger in me that I have to this day and I feel I can apply in the game,” he said. “It’s kind of going through a state of survival.”

His performance with the team was enough to catch the attention of the Dallas Cowboys, and he soon signed on to their practice squad. He didn’t make the team, and later joined the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, but his stay with them was short-lived. After spending time with the Panthers’ practice squad, Obada made an impression on coach Ron Rivera.

“I see it every time he steps on the field,” Rivera told ESPN. “He practices 100 miles per hour. I’ve got guys that get upset with him because on Friday he’s going hard.”

While talking with reporters following the news, Obada said he hasn’t quite grasped everything that he experienced as a child.

Don Wright/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“I’ll be honest with you, what happened to me is something that has happened across the world, it’s happened to a lot of people,” he explained. “Some of the issues, I haven’t dealt with… I haven’t really taken time to understand.”

As of now, he is soaking in the moment and focusing on making an impact in the NFL.

“It’s good being a story and being the first to do it. Now I have to keep going,” he said. “I have to prove to people that believe in me, people that’s given me an opportunity, that I have the right to be here.”