The late hockey player died less than a week after suffering a brain bleed back in April

Edmonton Oilers Hold Moment of Silence for Colby Cave at Game 3 Months After His Death

The Edmonton Oilers are paying tribute to one of their own.

The team played a moving video and held a moment of silence for their late player Colby Cave before their exhibition game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Colby previously played three NHL seasons for the Oilers and the Boston Bruins before died less than a week after suffering a brain bleed back in April. He was 25 years old.

The tribute video included numerous highlights from Colby's career, including his first NHL goal, as well as a clip where the late athlete is shown signing the jersey of a young fan and asking, "Always remember me, okay?"

Image zoom Colby Cave Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

"It was very emotional. [He] was a big part of our team," defenseman Ethan Bear said according to NBC Sports. "He was just an unbelievable individual. For us to honor him, and to play for him, that really digs deep into us and it gives us that extra push going into this playoff run."

Fellow team member Connor McDavid added, "He was a big part of our group. He was an amazing teammate, great guy. We definitely miss his energy around the room. His smile lit up our room so many times. We miss him a lot and we’re playing with heavy hearts. It’s going to be fun to play for him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to a report from the Associated Press, Cave's widow, Emily Cave, left each player a personal letter and a small gift in each of their locker room stalls after they wrapped up training camp.

"That’s my way of thanking them for the support they’ve given, wish them good luck and let them know Colby is proud of his teammates and brothers, and we can’t wait to cheer them on," Emily previously shared on a conference call with the publication.

Image zoom Colby and Emily Cave Emily Cave/Instagram

The NHL player was previously put into a medically induced coma at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada, on April 7, before he died four days later on April 11.

In an essay for ESPN, Emily recounted the "traumatic" night that Colby's health crisis started, revealing the evening of April 6 began normally for the young couple before the athlete later said he had a headache.

"He said he was in a lot of pain. Colb was never sick. He didn't get the flu, never caught a cold, he was the epitome of health," Emily wrote, adding that she feared his headache might be a sign of something more serious than a migraine.

Emily said her husband of nine months "got significantly worse" throughout the night and woke up to vomit several times before she woke up her parents and they called an ambulance.

RELATED VIDEO: Eli Young Band Members Love the Stars Hockey Team but Won't Say They Are the Biggest Fans

"By the time the ambulance got there, he was hypothermic and completely unresponsive," Emily said.

"It was so fast, so traumatic," she continued, explaining that Colby had surgery to remove a colloid cyst from his brain, and she was barred from being with him in the hospital due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Edmonton Oilers and Colby's family announced earlier this year that they have established the Colby Cave Memorial Fund in honor of the player.