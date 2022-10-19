Robert Kraft and wife Dana Blumberg had a perfect first dance, courtesy of Ed Sheeran.

Ahead of his + - = ÷ x (pronounced "Mathematics") Tour, which kicks off in February 2023, Sheeran appeared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up and shared the story behind the rare performance he gave at Kraft and Blumberg's Oct. 14 ceremony.

"Well, it was mad 'cause it was "Perfect," and "Perfect"'s the one that everyone always wants for their first dance, but I've never done it before," Sheeran told the hosts. "So I'm sort of looking at them dancing and I'm like, 'Oh, this is the first time I've actually done this for a first dance.' "

He added, "You would just assume that I've done it lots of times."

Sheeran told the Morning Mash Up hosts that this performance was a rare one.

"I don't really play a lot of weddings," the Grammy Winner said. "I'm always either playing a gig on a Saturday or I'm with my family on a Saturday, but [Kraft's wedding] was on a Friday night and here we are."

When asked by host Ryan Sampson about the "craziest things" he's been offered in exchange for a wedding performance, Sheeran replied, "You name it."

"You know, a big fee and a plane to take you there and blah, blah, blah," the singer-songwriter said. "It's not what I want to do."

After assuring the hosts that the couple fed him well — a source told PEOPLE the wedding's spread included caviar, Reubens, pigs in a blanket and knishes — the "Shape of You" singer also shared a bit about his "lovely relationship" with Kraft.

"I mean, he was my first stadium that I played in the U.S. ever," Sheeran said, referring to the Kraft-owned Gillette Stadium, before adding that the New England Patriots owner is "super sweet."

According to host Stanley T. Evans, Sheeran also sang a "Candle in the Wind" duet with Elton John at the event. Rapper Meek Mill also attended the New York City wedding, where he performed a song he wrote for the couple with Sheeran, who provided backup vocals.

The New York City ceremony's star-studded guest list also included Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney and Tom Brady, who attended solo amid marriage troubles with wife Gisele Bündchen.