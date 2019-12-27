College Football QB Ejected After Striking Referee, Opposing Players at End of Bowl Loss

Image zoom Steven King/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Things got testy in the waning moments of the Quick Lane Bowl matchup between Eastern Michigan University and the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

With Pittsburgh up 34-30, Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was knocked to the ground after a pass attempt with only 10 seconds to go in the game. After standing to his feet, he immediately threw a punch at a nearby player.

This caused another Pittsburgh player to come to his teammate’s aid, and when a referee attempted to separate the two, Glass threw another punch and inadvertently struck the official in the face. Players from both sides rushed in to help after the referee fell to the ground.

Glass was immediately removed and ejected from the game, and EMU backup quarterback Preston Hutchinson came in for the final play of the game — an incomplete pass on fourth down that cemented Pitt’s victory.

“He is a phenomenal kid… I love him 100 percent,” said Eagles head coach Chris Creighton, according to FOX Sports, adding that Glass was in tears in the locker room after the game. “He made a mistake and he is truly sorry for it… I’m embarrassed, but I love him 100 percent.”

RELATED: ESPN College Football Reporter Dies on 34th Birthday After Recently Contracting Pneumonia

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches during the final seconds of their bowl loss to Pitt. pic.twitter.com/DTPguFRtnj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2019

“That’s not who we are,” Creighton added.

After the game, Glass sent out a short tweet in response to the incident.

“I let God and my family down!” he wrote on Twitter Thursday night.

According to Sports Illustrated, the game was the last of the quarterback’s college career — he is set to graduate from the university next year.

RELATED: Female College Football Player Gets Full Football Scholarship After Cancer Battle

I let God and my family down! — Mike Glass III (@mglassiii) December 27, 2019

During the loss, Glass completed 28 of his 50 passes for two touchdowns and one interception.

Glass was not the only EMU player to be removed from the game.

According to the outlet, senior defensive back Kevin McGill was ejected after cameras appeared to show him spitting on a Pitt player in the third quarter.