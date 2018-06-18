So Shook: Earthquake Sensors Set Off by Thrilled World Cup Fans After Mexico's Victory

Fans in Mexico City showed their might while they celebrated what turned out to be Mexico’s winning goal in a World Cup match against Germany.

On Sunday morning, the Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations in Mexico announced on social media that at least two earthquake sensors in the capital had been set off around 11:32 a.m., shortly after Mexican forward Hirving Lozano scored the goal.

Alongside photographs of the seismic activity, the institute wrote, “Artificial quake in Mexico City due to celebration of goal by the Mexican team in the game against Germany during the 2018 World Cup in Russia,” according to the BBC.

Seismologists in Chile also shared on social media that their sensors also detected an artificial temblor, according to USA Today.

#Sismo artificial en la Ciudad de México por celebración de gol de la selección mexicana durante el partido contra Alemania en el Mundial de Rusia 2018. Conoce cómo sucedió en nuestra nota de blog:https://t.co/B7GiWyX3ek pic.twitter.com/4flDw2cfux — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

In a more detailed blog post, the Mexican institute added that the seismic activity was “not at all big” and could only be detected by equipment close to the celebration.

“These [events] can’t be measured in magnitudes, which is why they are not called quakes, or if they are, they have to be accompanied by the word ‘artificial’ to show clearly that it is not a geological event,” the institute wrote, the BBC reported.

Mexico, which has never made it past the World Cup quarterfinals, will try to keep their winning streak going on Saturday, when they play against South Korea.

RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty

Of course, that hasn’t been the only newsworthy moment in the global soccer championship.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi disappointed his fans after missing a penalty kick, which could have helped Argentina win against Iceland. Instead, they tied 1-1.

“Obviously it hurts me to have missed the penalty. They would have opened a little more and we could have found more spaces,” Messi said after the game, reported U.K. publication The Independent. “It would have changed the script. It was the advantage.”

Lionel Messi David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Following the match, Iceland’s National Broadcasting Service, RÚV, announced on social media that 99.6 percent “of all people in Iceland” tuned in to watch the match on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

This is the first year the country has competed in the World Cup.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

While Messi’s fans have had their fair share of disappointment throughout the World Cup so far, fans of another famous soccer player — Cristiano Ronaldo — have had much to cheer about.

In addition to wowing the crowd with his handsome looks, he helped Portugal win their opening match against Spain by scoring a hat-trick, which occurs when a player makes three goals in one game.

Cristiano Ronaldo Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Ronaldo’s impressive feat was also one for the history books, as the 33 year old became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup, according to ESPN. The record was previously held by Dutch player Rob Rensenbrink, who scored one in 1978, when he was 31 years old.

“I am very happy,” he said after the game, according to the outlet. “This is the product of a lot of years of work. People have always believed in me and I work hard for my country.”

RELATED: Robbie Williams Flashes a Middle Finger at a Camera During World Cup Opening Performance

The World Cup also got off to an unexpected start on Thursday when U.K. singer Robbie Williams flashed his middle finger during a performance ahead of the opening match.

In a clip of the incident shared online, Williams can be heard changing some of the lyrics to his song “Rock DJ” immediately before making the lest gesture, singing, “But I did this for free.”

RELATED: Robbie Williams Opens Up About His Mental Health Battle: ‘I’m Inclined to Sabotage Everything’

Robbie Williams AP Images

While the singer has not addressed the incident publicly, ahead of the performance he did share that he was “very excited” to be returning to Russia to perform at the game. “Tune in early on Thursday for an unforgettable show,” he added.